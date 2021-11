After the cold reception of GTA: Trilogy Definitive Edition, the modding scene got busy. The first order of business was to fix the rain. The recent release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has made some big waves. Players and reviewers do not hide their disappointment with Rockstar Games' latest product. One of the numerous complaints concerns the quality of the rain, which according to many people is not only ugly, but also limits visibility and impedes gameplay with its density. Help came from one of the players, creating his own modification to improve this element.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO