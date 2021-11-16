Out of This World SFF Short Story Collections

Is this a golden age of nostalgia or have adults been so broken by endless bad news, a pandemic, job insecurity, wage stagnation, racism, homophobia, and a million other social ills that looking backward is, at least, an opportunity to feel something less awful? It’s hard to say, exactly, but even as someone who doesn’t go hard for nostalgia, it’s been impossible not to enjoy reminiscing about pop culture of my own younger years. Digging into ’90s teen horror, for example, reminded me of how one of my teachers changed my reading life. It’s been fun to peek through old teen magazines and children’s magazines, thinking about how getting some of these in the mail or at the local newsstand would be a highlight of my week. Those small pleasures meant something then and are a reminder to look for that sort of joy now, decades later.

