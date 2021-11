NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As part of Soul Train Awards weekend in Harlem, the BET team made an official attempt to break the world record for longest soul train line. Hundreds of dancers of all ages lined up at Marcus Garvey Park to strut their stuff. Bernard Dove’s love for dance began in Harlem, at the Apollo Theater on stage with James Brown. “I did like a half split and the people screamed and that was like, I taste blood,” the 81-year-old said, “and I said now I know this is what I want to do.” Alongside original dancers on the iconic television...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO