Revealed: The automotive companies leading the way in autonomous vehicles

By Nicu Calcea
just-auto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGM and Ford are among the companies best positioned to take advantage of future autonomous vehicles disruption in the automotive industry, our analysis shows. The assessment comes from GlobalData’s Thematic Research ecosystem, which ranks companies on a scale of one to five based on their likelihood to tackle challenges like autonomous...

www.just-auto.com

just-auto.com

E-mobility van market trends create opportunities for new players

The UK government announced at the recent COP26 event that non zero emission light commercial vehicles under 26 tonnes will be phased out by 2035. Other governments are sure to follow suit and the writing is on the wall for the industry: Zero emission light and medium duty commercial vehicles are set for growth in volumes and market penetration.
just-auto.com

Filings buzz in the automotive industry: 57% increase in cybersecurity mentions since Q2 of 2020

Mentions of cybersecurity within the filings of companies in the automotive industry rose 33% between the first and second quarters of 2021. In total, the frequency of sentences related to cybersecurity between July 2020 and June 2021 was 109% higher than in 2016 when GlobalData, from whom our data for this article is taken, first began to track the key issues referred to in company filings.
Union Leader

GM, Ford introduce new ways to deal with chip crunch

Detroit automakers General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. on Thursday revealed new ways they are working to prevent the current semiconductor shortage they’ve both battled over the last year. GM President Mark Reuss during the virtual Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference revealed a new strategy to “reduce...
just-auto.com

UK Auto sets automated vehicle marketing guidelines

The UK automotive industry has committed to a new set of guiding principles for marketing automated vehicles, The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said. Developed and agreed by the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles’ AV-DRiVE Group, the principles provide an outline for responsible advertising and communication relating to automated vehicles and their capabilities, SMMT said.
finextra.com

Swiss Re partners Baidu on autonomous vehicle insurance

Swiss Re is working with Baidu to develop insurance products for the Chinese technology giant's autonomous driving business. Autonomous driving is set to pose a host of new challenges to the insurance industry, including rapid technological upgrades, increasingly diversified risks and limitation of data availability. The Swiss Re-Baidu partnership will...
TechSpot

Ford and GM announce plans to develop chips amid ongoing semiconductor shortage

The big picture: The ongoing chip shortage has caused so much trouble for the automotive industry that Detroit’s two biggest names have now decided to step into chip development. Although the initial focus is on strengthening ties with existing chipmakers to deal with near-term shortages, Ford looks to eventually improve supply and gain independence with in-house semiconductor development in the future.
just-auto.com

GlobalData reveals top 10 most mentioned automotive companies on social media in 2021

The harsh effects of COVID-19 and semiconductor shortage continue to affect the auto industry, which led to supply-demand gap due to slow vehicle production since 2020 at a time when carmakers globally are looking to go electric. Against this backdrop, ‘Tesla Inc (Tesla)’ has ranked top among the top 10 most mentioned automotive companies on basis of social media conversations of Twitter Influencers and Redditors in 2021*, finds GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
mobileworldlive.com

Apple steps up autonomous vehicle drive

Apple reportedly refocused its electric car initiative towards creating a fully self-driving vehicle within the next four years. Bloomberg reported on 18 November Apple aims to deliver vehicles with no driver controls, with designs employing an iPad for infotainment services being explored. Although Apple held ambitions to build a self-driving...
Business Insider

How wire is a critical component in the automotive industry's shift to electric vehicles

As the shift to electric vehicles (EVs) accelerates around the world, one Japanese company is attracting attention as a major supplier of components used in batteries and other indispensable mechanisms for EVs. That company is TANAKA Denshi Kogyo K.K. of the Tanaka Precious Metals Group, which has the world's top market share for bonding wire, a semiconductor material.
Macdaily News

Apple accelerates Project Titan, aiming for fully autonomous vehicle

Apple is accelerating development of its electric car, code-named “Project Titan,” and is aiming to achieve fully autonomous capabilities, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people familiar with the matter.”. Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:. For the past several years, Apple’s car team had explored two simultaneous paths: creating a model with...
whbl.com

Apple speeds up car project, shifts focus to autonomous vehicle – Bloomberg

(Reuters) – Apple Inc is working to speed up development of its electric car and is refocusing the project around full self-driving capabilities, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company is pushing for debut as early as 2025, the report said. Apple was not immediately...
just-auto.com

Qualcomm and BMW extend ADAS tech collaboration

Qualcomm Technologies has announced a collaboration to bring the latest advancements in driver assistance technologies, and products of its Snapdragon Ride Platform, to BMW Group’s next generation of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) platforms. BMW Group and Qualcomm Technologies will extend their long-standing relationship and BMW’s next...
CarBuzz.com

Honda Creates Adorable Autonomous Work Vehicle

Honda is one of the world's foremost innovators when it comes to robotics and autonomous vehicle technology. In fact, it beat Tesla to its first Level 3 autonomous car earlier this year and has been preparing to test autonomous taxis in Japan. It has also shown us a concept of an autonomous delivery vehicle, but what few have failed to consider is how autonomous tech can be used away from the road. Honda, however, is always forward-thinking and has now revealed that it has successfully completed its first test of the Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle (AWV) at a real construction site in New Mexico. The future is here.
OEM Off-Highway

Danfoss PLUS+1 XM100 Controller for Autonomous Vehicles

Danfoss Power Solutions is introducing the PLUS+1 XM100 controller — its first autonomous hardware solution — to the market. Supports customers in integrating autonomy into off-highway applications like road building, specialty agriculture, material handling, ports and airports, lawn and turf care and mining. Provides complete autonomy level 3 package to...
dcvelocity.com

Autonomous truck company Embark begins trading on Nasdaq

Autonomous truck company Embark Trucks, Inc. completed its merger with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II this week and began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol EMBK. The company is valued at approximately $5 billion. Embark builds the software that powers autonomous trucks and will license it to users on a per-mile basis. To date, the company says it has more than 14,200 reservations for the self-driving technology, including from logistics companies such as Knight-Swift, Mesilla Valley Transportation, and DHL. The announcement makes history in that 26-year old Co-Founder and CEO Alex Rodrigues is now the youngest CEO of a publicly held company. Rodrigues founded Embark in 2016 with business partner and Chief Technology Officer Brandon Moak. They say the capital raised in the transaction will help the company bring self-driving trucks to market in the next few years. “We are thrilled to reach this important milestone and become a public company to further our mission of evolving the trucking industry, and using autonomous software to create a safer, more efficient, and more sustainable freight ecosystem,” Rodrigues said in a press statement Thursday. “... We remain differentiated as America’s longest running self-driving truck program with an asset-light go-to-market strategy, our proprietary patent-pending Vision Map Fusion technology, and our carrier-friendly, platform-agnostic Embark Universal Interface approach. We believe that the capital raised in this transaction will help us achieve our commercialization plans to bring self-driving trucks to the U.S. Sunbelt in 2024.”
