ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China Telecom US unit hits back at FCC block

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA US-based subsidiary of China Telecom reportedly attempted to save its operations in the country by asking a domestic court to revert a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) order seeking to revoke the company’s rights to conduct business in the country. Reuters reported the operator pressed an appeals...

www.mobileworldlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
mix929.com

China tells Alibaba, Baidu cloud units to better prevent telecoms fraud

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s industry ministry on Tuesday said its cyberspace administration and police had summoned the cloud units of Alibaba and Baidu Inc to urge them to better prevent telecom network fraud. The discussions came after both companies’ cloud platforms were found to have allowed access to fraudulent websites,...
ECONOMY
mobileworldlive.com

China Mobile Xinjiang Deploys Huawei’s Energy-Efficient Antennas

PARTNER CONTENT: The world is continuing to roll out 5G on a large scale, increasing the complexity of networks. This involves installing new antennas and deploying bands at legacy sites, which drives up power consumption. At the same time, countries are working actively toward a peak in carbon emissions and, and eventually carbon neutrality. In this context, global operators have shown a keen interest in building 5G networks that ensure high energy efficiency while fulfilling various coverage requirements.
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

China Mobile Releases ‘Green 5G Initiative’ with Partners

PRESS RELEASE: On May 24, 2021, China Mobile held a summit on bringing carbon emissions to a peak, achieving carbon neutrality, and developing green 5G technologies. At the summit, China Mobile released the Green 5G Initiative with partners from the industry, education, research, and application domains. This summit provides an...
WORLD
wtvbam.com

Telenor and CP Group to merge Thai telecom units for $8.6 billion

(Reuters) – Norway’s Telenor and Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) have agreed to merge their telecom units in Thailand, the Oslo-based company said in a statement on Monday, in a deal valued at about 282.8 billion baht ($8.61 billion). The deal, which Telenor had flagged on Friday, would merge...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Chinese Government#China Telecom Us#Reuters#China Telecom
mobileworldlive.com

US tower builders warn of staff shortages

Members of the US tower construction industry warned of dire consequences if the nation’s President implements tougher Covid-19 (coronavirus) requirements, adding to a shortage of staff currently estimated to stand at 15,000. In press meetings, the Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association (NATE) expressed concerns over a plan to require companies with...
ECONOMY
mobileworldlive.com

HK pushes back mmWave deployment deadline

Hong Kong’s Communications Authority (CA) gave HKT, China Mobile Hong Kong and SmarTone an additional two years to deploy 5G services using 26GHz and 28GHz spectrum due to later-than-expected availability of compatible network equipment and handsets. The three operators had requested the CA amend the network and service rollout obligations...
WORLD
mobileworldlive.com

California clears Verizon, Tracfone deal

Verizon edged closer to sealing a proposed $6.25 billion acquisition of MVNO Tracfone Wireless after the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved the deal, as the companies agreed to some additional terms to protect consumers. The CPUC reviews proposed telecoms mergers to ensure they are in the public interest. In...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mobileworldlive.com

FCC chair updates politicians on mapping plan

Acting Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair Jessica Rosenworcel (pictured) told politicians the regulator was seeking the publics’ help to update broadband coverage maps, continuing a strategy employed in overhauling mobile coverage data. Rosenworcel told US Senators the FCC is working to update a speed test app to enable consumers to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FCC
Country
China
Light Reading

China telecom operators join the metaverse race

China is in the grip of metaverse fever, with hundreds of new businesses being formed and regulators stepping in to combat soaring stock prices. While stock prices cooled Friday after warnings from state media, they have rebounded this week as China's sentiment-driven market resumes course. At least nine metaverse-related companies received warning letters from securities regulators in early November, Economic Reference Daily reported.
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

China to triple 5G base station count by 2025

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) laid out plans to more than triple the number of 5G base stations over the next four years, targeting a total of 3.64 million by end-2025, China Daily reported. The MIIT’s plan aims to increase the number of sites supporting 10,000 people...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

China Telecom requests court to overturn US ban: Report

China Telecom has reportedly gone to court in a bid to reverse the United States Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) decision to revoke the company's authorisation to operate in the country. The FCC issued an order for China Telecom to stop providing domestic and international services in late October in response...
CONGRESS & COURTS
infosecurity-magazine.com

China Telecom Appeals Against US Ban

China Telecom is asking a US appeals court to block regulatory moves designed to ban it from operating in the country on national security grounds. The FCC issued an order in late October demanding that the telco giant’s American business cease its operations at the start of 2022 in a bid to “safeguard the nation’s telecommunications infrastructure from potential security threats.”
FOREIGN POLICY
theregister.com

China Telecom's US arm sues in last-ditch bid to retain license

The US subsidiary of China Telecom has filed an emergency appeal it hopes will prevent the impending revocation of the company's license to operate in the USA, which the The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) terminated in October on grounds the carrier is a national security threat. "Absent a stay, ChinaTelAmericas...
BUSINESS
creators.com

US and China: Collision or Cooperation?

In a surprise announcement at the Glasgow summit, U.S. climate czar John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart declared that their two countries have pledged to work together to slow global warming. Yet, the arrival a day earlier in Taiwan of a U.S. Navy plane from Clark Air Base in the...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

China protests passage of US destroyer through Taiwan Strait

China on Tuesday protested the passage of a US Navy destroyer through the Taiwan Strait calling it a deliberate move to undermine stability in the region. The US Navy said in a statement the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Tuesday “in accordance with international law.” It said the ship’s transit through the strait “demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific." “The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows,” said the statement posted on the website of the 7th Fleet. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian...
ADVOCACY
mobileworldlive.com

US opens multi-billion dollar deal to Google, Oracle

The US Department of Defence (DoD) invited Google and Oracle to a list of bidders for a multi-billion dollar cloud contract which includes Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Companies are being invited to bid for the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) contract which replaced Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure (JEDI),...
BUSINESS
AFP

US warship transits Taiwan Strait after Biden-Xi summit

A US warship sailed through the strait separating Taiwan and China on Tuesday, the navy said, the first such passage since leaders from the two rival superpowers held a video summit. US warships periodically conduct freedom of navigation sailings through the strait, often triggering angry responses from Beijing, which claims Taiwan and the surrounding waters as its own territory. 
MILITARY
AFP

Chinese hypersonic test included pathbreaking 2nd missile launch: reports

China's test of a globe-circling hypersonic weapon in July included the unprecedented launch of a separate missile from the ultra-high-speed vehicle, according to the Financial Times and Wall Street Journal. The test showed China's development of its strategic, nuclear-capable weapons as more advanced than any had thought, surprising Pentagon officials, the two newspapers said. Neither the United States nor Russia has demonstrated the same ability, which requires launching a missile from a parent vehicle traveling five times the speed of sound. The Financial Times, which first reported the test over the weekend, said US military experts are trying to understand how China mastered the technology, which puts them in advance of rivals in the hypersonic arms race.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy