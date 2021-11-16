ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Quits Crypto Twitter After $53,000 Bitcoin Prediction

u.today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crypto community can sometimes be harsh on its influencers—especially when they think that their favorite coins might go down sooner or later. In one of his latest tweets, veteran trader Peter Brandt stated that he is looking to buy more Bitcoin once it reaches $53,000. The crypto community assumed that...

u.today

Comments / 0

Reuters

Musk chides Binance CEO on dogecoin glitch

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Tesla founder Elon Musk on Tuesday delivered a stinging rebuke to Binance Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao on Twitter after the cryptocurrency exchange limited withdrawals of meme-based digital currency dogecoin. The cryptocurrency market has seen major fluctuations this year, often in response to Musk's tweets. His comments...
u.today

Ripple CEO Slams Dogecoin

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took a swipe at Dogecoin during his recent appearance at the Fintech Abu Dhabi event, according to a Tuesday report by CNBC. The former Yahoo executive said that the Bitcoin parody, which was launched in 2013 and gained widespread adoption in 2021, is not good for the cryptocurrency market:
dailyhodl.com

Is Bitcoin Ready To Resume Its Bull Market? Crypto Trader Michaël van de Poppe Analyzes Path Ahead for BTC

Popular crypto strategist and trader Michaël van de Poppe is looking at two potential scenarios for Bitcoin as the leading crypto asset continues to trade below $60,000. In a new strategy session, Van de Poppe tells his 147,000 YouTube subscribers that he sees Bitcoin either reclaiming $60,000 as support or printing a double bottom structure at $55,000 before it could reignite its bullish trend.
u.today

LINK Becomes Most Traded Token Among Ethereum Whales in Last 24 Hours

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: BTC and Ethereum slide continues after sudden crypto crash

After a brief surge in bitcoin’s value at the start of last week following a major upgrade to its network, the cryptocurrency has plunged to below $58,000 on Monday.Several other leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether), Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ada), as well as the meme coins dogecoin and shib inu, have also dropped in value over the last week. Most of the top 10 cryptocurrencies are down by between 2 to 4 per cent in the last 24 hours.Bitcoin’s price is down to about $58,000, after a week of maintaining its value above the mark with the rollout of...
MarketWatch

Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
Seekingalpha.com

Crypto Chartbook - Bitcoin, A Battle For Freedom

The decentralized idea behind bitcoin, a true game-changer, provides many solutions for the problems of our time. When gauging markets, it is essential not to leave anything out. Lights should be pointed at the market instrument from all angles, not to overlook anything in the dark. Commonly, that is fundamentals and technicals, but we wouldn’t stop at those. In bitcoin’s case, much more is at play that needs to be considered. Precious metals that carry valuable historical data are representative of safe havens in challenging times. They reflect human emotions like fear and greed. Holding something physical, shiny, heavy, and rare in one’s hands provides comfort. Yet, it is said that nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come. The decentralized idea behind bitcoin, a true game-changer, provides many solutions for the problems of our time.
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Extended Corrective Phase for Bitcoin, Says Ethereum and Altcoin Market May Dramatically Outperform BTC

A popular crypto strategist and trader is predicting a prolonged correction for Bitcoin as altcoins positions for a major price rally. Pseudonymous trader Credible tells his 266,400 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is in the midst of a wave 4 correction and could take two possible paths before igniting the last big rally of its bull cycle.
Seekingalpha.com

Crypto stocks underperform as Bitcoin slides even after some solid earnings

Crypto-related stocks - primarily crypto miners - that recently posted earnings, signal mixed results, though it appears most are seeing increased costs hurting profitability as they continue ramping up crypto mining production, accumulating Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and buying equipment. The group includes miners Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), Hut 8...
u.today

Bitcoin Reclaims $60K Level After Brief Drop

Bitcoin, the number one cryptocurrency by market capitalization, touched the pivotal $60,000 level once again at 5:02 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. Bulls, however, are struggling to gain footing above the aforementioned price point, with Bitcoin slightly retracing to $59,785. Earlier this week, the crypto king plunged to as...
u.today

Bitcoin "Fear & Greed" Index Surges to Neutral Zone

The Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index, an indicator utilized to display whether social media users are, on the whole, optimistic or pessimistic about the short-term dynamics of the crypto king, shows signs of recovering. Fear & Greed Index recovers from seven-week bottom. According to data shared by the Alternative.me web...
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Trader Says Ethereum Rival Will Hit Record High, Predicts Major Breakout for This Altcoin

A widely followed cryptocurrency trader and analyst is predicting that an Ethereum competitor will hit a new all-time high, while another altcoin will have an explosive rally. The pseudonymous crypto analyst and trader known as Smart Contracter says that the native token of layer 1 (L1) blockchain, Terra (LUNA), could appreciate by about 66% from the current levels and hit a new all-time high (ATH).
