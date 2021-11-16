Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Quits Crypto Twitter After $53,000 Bitcoin Prediction

The decentralized idea behind bitcoin, a true game-changer, provides many solutions for the problems of our time. When gauging markets, it is essential not to leave anything out. Lights should be pointed at the market instrument from all angles, not to overlook anything in the dark. Commonly, that is fundamentals and technicals, but we wouldn’t stop at those. In bitcoin’s case, much more is at play that needs to be considered. Precious metals that carry valuable historical data are representative of safe havens in challenging times. They reflect human emotions like fear and greed. Holding something physical, shiny, heavy, and rare in one’s hands provides comfort. Yet, it is said that nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come. The decentralized idea behind bitcoin, a true game-changer, provides many solutions for the problems of our time.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO