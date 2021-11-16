Two metro Detroit men killed in plane crash in northern Michigan

MELROSE TOWNSHIP (WWJ) -- Two metro Detroit men are dead after a plane crash in Charlevoix County on Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the pilot Kenneth Daniel Yott, 61, of Pontiac and passenger Corbin Dennis Kennedy, 21, of Howell were flying into Boyne City airport in their Beechcraft King Air plane when it crashed.

The two men were found dead in the plane in a wooded area west of Romaniak Road in Melrose Township.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. when the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported about an airplane going off radar.

It's not clear yet what caused the crash.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

In just three days, this is the second deadly plane crash to come out of northern Michigan, following the crash on Beaver Island that killed four people on Nov. 13.