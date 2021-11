Zaya Wade is a fashion icon in the making. And it only makes sense when you consider that she is the daughter of Dwyane Wade and her step-mother is Gabrielle Union. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) In her latest Instagram carousel post, the 14-year-old gave major fashionista vibes as she posed for pictures, where she’s seen wearing a sleek dark gray suit by Tory Burch. The ensemble consisted of a vest and pleated trousers. She styled her hair in knotless braids, but curled the ends. She accessorized her look with silver jewelry, which included hoop...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 11 HOURS AGO