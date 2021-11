The mesmerizing Christmas In Color holiday display has taken over Raging Waters in San Dimas!. An aerial view of this electrifying lighting display could easily be mistaken for a holiday rave or a themed circus. In fact, that’s sort of what this magical roving Christmas tradition is. It’s an entire course with millions of LED lights in every thinkable color, synchronized to your favorite holiday tunes. This year, San Dimas in California. Raging Waters will be transformed into an illuminated winter wonderland. But don’t worry, there’ll be no water activities happening at the same time. Instead, it will be drained and pumped with all the seasonal cheer you need to feel like a kid again.

SAN DIMAS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO