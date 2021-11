PHOENIX — Valley drivers will only have to worry about three restrictions on Valley freeways this weekend, two of which are closures on Interstate 10 and Loop 101. Northwest of downtown Phoenix, eastbound I-10 will be closed between 43rd Avenue and the I-17 stack interchange from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for asphalt removal as part of an ongoing pavement improvement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO