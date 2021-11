PHOENIX — People can take a trip to the Pride Lands of the African savanna when Disney’s legendary musical “The Lion King” comes to ASU Gammage next year. Tickets go on sale Dec. 13 for the performances that begin on July 5 and run Tuesdays through Sundays for four weeks until July 31. VIP ticket packages are also available which come with a prime seat location, a souvenir program and an exclusive cinch bag.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO