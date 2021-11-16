ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Elon Musk sells another $931 million of Tesla stock

By Chris Isidore
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's sales of his company's stock continued Monday. His latest filing promises more are...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Paytm is still struggling to convince investors after disastrous IPO

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Paytm is starting to stage a recovery from its disastrous stock market debut last week, but the digital payments firm faces an uphill battle winning over investors worried about its ability to turn a profit in the face of growing competition. Shares of the Indian...
BUSINESS
CNN

Ericsson to buy cloud firm Vonage for $6.2 billion

Stockholm — Mobile telecoms equipment maker Ericsson (ERIC) said on Monday it had agreed to buy cloud communications firm Vonage (VG) for $6.2 billion. The deal was the Swedish firm's biggest in years and follows its acquisition of US-based wireless networking company Cradlepoint for $1.1 billion in 2020. "The merger...
BUSINESS
CNN

Tech companies see opportunity in Saudi Arabia

Elon Musk to Bernie Sanders: 'I keep forgetting that you're still alive'. Most stock quote data provided by BATS. Market indices are shown in real time, except for the DJIA, which is delayed by two minutes. All times are ET. Disclaimer. Morningstar: Copyright 2018 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Factset: FactSet Research Systems Inc.2018. All rights reserved. Chicago Mercantile Association: Certain market data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Dow Jones: The Dow Jones branded indices are proprietary to and are calculated, distributed and marketed by DJI Opco, a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and have been licensed for use to S&P Opco, LLC and CNN. Standard & Poor's and S&P are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. All content of the Dow Jones branded indices Copyright S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC 2018 and/or its affiliates.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Tesla or a 50/50 Split of Lucid and Rivian?

Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid are the three most valuable U.S. automakers. Tesla’s business and growth have never been better. Lucid's initial product has won high praise, and Rivian has some unique advantages. Veteran electric-car stock investors have spent years with limited options. Sure, there have been raw-material plays like lithium...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

1 Warning From Elon Musk Every Cryptocurrency Investor Needs to Know

Elon Musk urges that investors not invest too heavily in cryptocurrencies. He believes that "true value" is made by producing products and services that people use. Elon Musk doesn't mind expressing his opinions on anything from cannabis to space exploration. The Tesla CEO is rarely without a view on whatever the hot topic of the moment might be.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 4.14% to $1,109.03 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.55% to 35,813.80 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.50% to 15,775.14. The stock's fall snapped a five-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $134.46 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Options#Tsla
invezz.com

Lucid stock is up 17% today: here is where to buy it

Lucid stock (LCID) is currently trading at $55.21. The stock has risen +8.16 (17.34%) today. Here is a brief guide on the best places to buy Lucid stock. The Lucid stock has overcome the fears of slipping following a loss in its 2021, Q3 earnings report to start the week on a high note by rising by 17%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Axios

Mogul feud: Musk v Dimon

The longstanding feud between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon has bubbled up over a breach of contract lawsuit, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. What they're saying: “If JPM doesn’t withdraw their lawsuit, I will give them a one star review on Yelp,”...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Tesla's Stock Looks Headed For All-Time Highs

On Monday, Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter "at least 50%" of (his) tweets were made on a porcelain throne. MIT research scientist Rex Fridman responded to say “so then Twitter is a game of thrones,” to which Musk replied with a laughing-out-loud emoji. Fridman’s quip,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) shed 1.76% to $2,926.04 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $93.29 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 1.74% to $1,156.87 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.26% to 15,854.76. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $86.62 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
CNN

CNN

744K+
Followers
115K+
Post
595M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy