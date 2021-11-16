ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Using cannabis in pregnancy linked to aggression and anxiety in children, a study suggests

By Katie Hunt
 7 days ago
New research has shown cannabis use can affect the placenta and suggests it may be linked to higher levels of anxiety, aggression and hyperactivity in...

