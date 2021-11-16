Using cannabis in pregnancy linked to aggression and anxiety in children, a study suggests

Irritable bowel syndrome, referred to as IBS, is a medical condition that affects the digestive system, causing symptoms such as bloating, cramps, diarrhea, constipation, and more, states the NHS. It has been labeled as a life-long health condition because although it might go away, it can always come back.Medical experts have been unable to determine what causes IBS or a permanent cure. Most of the time, people with IBS are advised to change their dietary habits and manage their stress. One in ten people is diagnosed with IBS, and it can be quite frustrating to suffer from a health condition, which is not well understood.
