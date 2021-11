Ever since Microsoft snapped up Bethesda, there was a lot hypothesis about which upcoming video games will likely be PC/Xbox exclusives. We all know Starfield is, and Phil Spencer and numerous Bethesda massive wigs have strongly implied most future Bethesda video games will likely be, but it surely hasn’t been instantly confirmed that the studio’s greatest upcoming recreation, The Elder Scrolls VI, will likely be an Xbox unique. Properly, it appears we are able to now verify off that field – in a new interview with GQ, Spencer was requested once more about exclusivity, and it certain seems like The Elder Scrolls VI is on that checklist.

