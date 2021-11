Social Security has been around for a long time. Despite that, there’s a lot that many people don’t know about the program. If you’re counting on Social Security to get you through retirement, it’s important that you read up on its many rules, and also, that you keep up with Social Security news. If you don’t, you could end up with a series of unpleasant surprises on your hands.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO