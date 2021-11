Chris Paul ain’t a spring chicken anymore. We don’t know what the hell a spring chicken is, but at 36 years old, we can tell you that Paul ain’t it. Earlier this year, Paul came up just short of his first (long-overdue, much-deserved) NBA championship. No one would have blamed him for hanging it up right then and there on the spot. There’s only so much heartache/break a man can take. But he didn’t. He picked himself up, dusted himself off, and decided to run it back with the Suns. No matter how this season ends, we’re glad he did for this moment and this moment alone. BEAR WITNESS.

