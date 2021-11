If you haven’t gotten your fill of battle royals yet, or perhaps have yet to find the one that’s for you, there’s a new one on the way. Today, developer Wonder People announced their new game "Super People" in which players can take on the role of one of twelve super soldiers and fight for super-soldier supremacy – alone or with friends. Each super soldier features their own power, translated into a set of skills and a unique ultimate. Players who really want to succeed in Super People will need to master these abilities and also be able to identify and counter the abilities of other players’ characters.

