ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Libya's Eastern Commander Haftar Announces Election Bid

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) -Khalifa Haftar, a major figure in the Libyan civil war who wields wide sway over the east of the country, announced on Tuesday he will run in a Dec. 24 presidential election that aims to help end a decade of conflict. A divisive figure, his candidacy...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

UN envoy for Libya resigns weeks before key vote

The UN special envoy for Libya has quit just a month before crucial presidential elections in the war-torn nation without giving Security Council members a reason, a spokesman for the world body said Tuesday. The Security Council recently split over whether to reconfigure the leadership of the global body's political mission in Libya, with several members calling for the envoy's post to be transferred from Geneva to Tripoli.
WORLD
Columbian

Libya’s powerful ex-minister announces bid for president

TRIPOLI, Libya — Libya’s former interior minister announced Thursday his bid to run for president in the much-anticipated elections next month, the latest candidate to join the race for the highest office in the oil-rich nation devastated by years of civil war. Fathi Bashagha submitted his candidacy papers in the...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Libya's Former Interior Minister Registers for Presidential Bid

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya's former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha registered as a presidential candidate on Thursday for a planned December election that remains in doubt amid disputes over the rules. Bashagha was the influential interior minister in the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) that ruled in western areas...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
staradvertiser.com

Gadhafi’s son announces candidacy for president of Libya

CAIRO >> Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to the 2011 uprising, submitted his candidacy papers in the southern town of Sabha, 650 kilometers (400 miles) south of the capital of Tripoli, the High National Elections Commission said in a statement.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Libya's Dbeibah Says Election Law Flawed

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya's Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah said on Monday the parliament's election law was flawed and written to serve specific candidates as he said he would announce whether he will run for president "at the crucial moment". Allies of Dbeibah told Reuters a week ago that he would...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Libya's Eastern Forces Say 300 Foreign Mercenaries to Leave

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Libya's eastern-based forces have agreed to repatriate 300 foreign mercenaries from their area of control after a request from France, a military official said a day before Paris hosts an international conference on the crisis. The move is intended to stimulate a U.N.-backed agreement struck last...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muammar Gaddafi
Birmingham Star

300 Pro-Haftar Mercenaries to Quit Libya

TRIPOLI, LIBYA - Forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar said Thursday 300 foreign mercenaries fighting on their side would leave the country, at the request of France, which will host a conference on Libya. The announcement, which gave no timeline for their exit, comes on the eve of an international...
WORLD
newschain

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
ECONOMY
The Independent

100 days since Taliban gained control: The Afghan women and children subsisting on raw flour facing toughest winter yet

While the bitterly cold weather claims scores of lives in Afghanistan each winter, many fear this year will be far deadlier than others due to the nation grappling with its worst food crisis since records started.Abdullah*, an eight-year-old boy living in the Taliban-seized country, is already feeling the grave effects of the humanitarian crisis.“We have bread and sometimes rice, but never meat and fruit,” he tells The Independent. “We have so much less food than before and it makes me worried. Sometimes, when we don’t have food I go to sleep without eating anything.”Zarghuna, his mother, says the family have...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Libyan Army#Libyan Civil War#Eastern#Benghazi#Reuters#Nato#The Libyan National Army
dallassun.com

Govts tell their citizens to leave war-torn country immediately

A growing number of Western governments are urging any of their citizens currently in Ethiopia to leave the war-torn country as soon as possible, as the UN confirmed it will relocate the families of international staff. Amid fears of a rebel advance on the Ethiopian capital, Germany's foreign ministry and...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Place
Dubai
Country
Egypt
News 8 WROC

West Africa has highest numbers of child soldiers, says UN

In conflict-affected countries such as Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, violence has had devastating humanitarian consequences for children and communities, with the pandemic exacerbating the situation, said the U.N.
AFRICA
AFP

EU observers report irregularities in Venezuela vote

An EU observer mission on Tuesday reported irregularities in Venezuelan elections for governors and mayors over the weekend, in which opposition parties participated for the first time since 2017. Despite "better conditions" than in previous elections, the observers noted a "lack of adherence to the rule of law." Mission head Isabel Santos told reporters that "some laws affected the equality of conditions, the balance and the transparency of the elections" and this within the context of a "lack of judicial independence." The government of President Nicolas Maduro, whose 2018 election is not recognized by part of the international community, won a landslide victory in Sunday's ballot, which was overseen by EU observers for the first time in 15 years.
POLITICS
AFP

UK apology over Gulf War 'human shields' flight

The UK government on Tuesday apologised for not warning British Airways that Iraq was about to invade Kuwait before one of its flights was caught up in a hostage drama in 1990. "These records confirm British Airways was not warned about the invasion," the company said on Tuesday.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy