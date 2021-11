It’s been aboutt 14 years and one month since the Airbus A380 entered service with Singapore Airlines. At the time, almost decade and a half ago, there was only excitement and optimism about the new levels of comfort and economics that this aircraft would provide. Sadly, this positivity would fade over the years with the release and adoption of more efficient twinjets, leading to the early retirement and scrapping of many A380 superjumbos.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO