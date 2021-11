It’s been a long road, but we’ve finally reached a conclusion to Reading’s points-deduction saga. The Royals have confirmed an agreement with the EFL, under which the club will be immediately docked six points. That leaves Reading 19th in the Championship on 16 points, four above the relegation zone and 10 off the play-offs. A business plan has also been agreed: should Reading fail to adhere to the terms set out in that plan, which covers this season and next, a further six points will be chalked off.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO