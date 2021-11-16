Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

To start off our Tuesday morning, we are looking to have cooler temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Winds will be on the calm side to start the day and we are looking to have partly cloudy skies. Later this morning, temperatures will increase to the mid to upper 60s by the beginning of the noon hour. Winds will pick up quite a bit from the south with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. We will continue to have partly cloudy conditions around the region as well. Later today, skies will increase with clouds, giving us mostly cloudy skies by the end of the afternoon into the early evening hours. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s for highs and winds will continue coming from the south up to 20 miles per hour. Later tonight, we are looking to have mostly cloudy conditions. However, this will help retain a bit of heat, and lows will only drop to the 40s and 50s. Tomorrow will have mostly cloudy conditions with a few peaks of sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s once again and winds will still be on the breezy side, coming from the southwest up to 20 miles per hour. A cold front is expected to move through the region early Thursday morning, giving us highs only in the 50s. We will have slightly warmer temperatures to end the week and into the weekend, with highs in the 60s. Saturday still looks to be more promising for scattered rain showers around the region. This could be an all day event and could end up sticking around overnight into the following Sunday morning. We will see a little more sunshine for Sunday and Monday of next week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO