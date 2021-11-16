ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:....

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 11/23 Tuesday Morning Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, cold and blustery. Highs in the low 40s with feels like temps in the low to mid 30s. Tonight: Still breezy with widespread sub-freezing temperatures by dawn. Wind chills will be in the 20s with even some distant teens. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cold, but not as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5atlanta.com

Tuesday morning weather forecast

It's going to be a cold but beautiful day so be sure to bundle up. Thanksgiving is looking to be a pretty great day when it comes to weather as well.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

Tuesday morning forecast November 23rd

It's feeling more like fall! Temperatures are cooling significantly with much calmer winds. The coast will be back in the upper 60s to low 70s and inland in the 70s. A trough of low pressure is working its way past the region quickly, but skies will remain mostly fair. By evening gusty winds will pick up on the South Coast and gradually turn northeasterly.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newschannel#Wamc Regional Forecast
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, November 23rd

To start off our Tuesday morning, we are looking to have cooler temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Winds will be on the calm side to start the day and we are looking to have partly cloudy skies. Later this morning, temperatures will increase to the mid to upper 60s by the beginning of the noon hour. Winds will pick up quite a bit from the south with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. We will continue to have partly cloudy conditions around the region as well. Later today, skies will increase with clouds, giving us mostly cloudy skies by the end of the afternoon into the early evening hours. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s for highs and winds will continue coming from the south up to 20 miles per hour. Later tonight, we are looking to have mostly cloudy conditions. However, this will help retain a bit of heat, and lows will only drop to the 40s and 50s. Tomorrow will have mostly cloudy conditions with a few peaks of sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s once again and winds will still be on the breezy side, coming from the southwest up to 20 miles per hour. A cold front is expected to move through the region early Thursday morning, giving us highs only in the 50s. We will have slightly warmer temperatures to end the week and into the weekend, with highs in the 60s. Saturday still looks to be more promising for scattered rain showers around the region. This could be an all day event and could end up sticking around overnight into the following Sunday morning. We will see a little more sunshine for Sunday and Monday of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Tuesday, November 23 Morning Forecast

Our week began on a pleasant note and that continues as we progress into our Tuesday. Temperatures will be on the rise though as winds turn around from the south. This brings a return of milder conditions, with highs expected in the lower to middle 60s later on today. The breeze will become a bit more noticeable too as we head through the next 24 hours, blowing around 10-20 mph. Clouds start to thicken Thanksgiving Eve ahead of our next disturbance which moves in Wednesday night. An area of low pressure will move through the region, dragging a cold front along with it. This storm system will bring widespread showers overnight Wednesday and a pretty solid cooldown by Thanksgiving. Temperatures will likely be in the mid-60s Wednesday, despite the clouds with highs tumbling back into the 40s on Turkey Day. A few showers are possible early in the day on Thanksgiving but the bulk of them should be east of the metro. We’ll keep the threat of on and off showers SE of I-44 throughout the morning with drier conditions across the Ozarks by afternoon. If you’re heading out doing some shopping on Black Friday, temps will be seasonable with drier weather taking over. This weather pattern holds as we progress through the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds into the heart of the nation. At the surface though, a cold front slides through Saturday night. It’s looking to come through dry. We’ll be back into the 60s Saturday ahead of that front with highs falling back into the lower 50s Sunday under plenty of sunshine. Temps look to rebound once again by early next week with sunshine and milder air prevailing on Monday. Afternoon readings will likely be back into the low to mid-60s.
ENVIRONMENT
yourerie

Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Chilly NW flow will allow for lake effect bands today. Light accumulations possible in the snow belts before they gradually taper off. Tranquil weather tonight through tomorrow. Thanksgiving looks mainly wet. Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 11:30 am Tuesday. Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.04″/ Month: 2.75″ / Normal: 2.74″ / Year: 36.76″...
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy