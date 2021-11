Microsoft has released security updates for its Exchange on-premises email server software that businesses should take on board. The security updates are for flaws in Exchange Server 2013, 2016, and 2019 -- the on-premises versions of Exchange that were compromised earlier this year by the Beijing-backed hacking group that Microsoft calls Hafnium. Four vulnerabilities in on-premises Exchange server software were exploited, and now Microsoft has warned that one newly-patched flaw -- tracked as CVE-2021-42321 -- is also under attack.

SOFTWARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO