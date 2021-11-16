ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

No. 16 Arkansas faces off against Northern Iowa

By Automated Insights
Ottumwa Courier
 7 days ago

Northern Iowa (1-2) vs. No. 16 Arkansas (2-0) Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Arkansas hosts Northern Iowa in an early season matchup. Northern Iowa...

www.ottumwacourier.com

247Sports

What is Dan Mullen's buyout, contract situation with Florida Gators

Florida coach Dan Mullen is on the hot seat this seat following the Gators' 4-4 start entering Saturday's game at South Carolina and his buyout is outside the top 25 nationally. Mullen's buyout is $12 million this season, which ranks No. 8 in the SEC. Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ottumwa Courier

No. 21 Maryland faces off against Vermont

Vermont (1-0) vs. No. 21 Maryland (2-0) Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Maryland hosts Vermont in an early season matchup. Vermont knocked off Northern Iowa by 14 on the road in its last outing. Maryland is coming off a 71-64 win at home against George Washington in its most recent game.
VERMONT STATE
Ottumwa Courier

Northern Iowa plays host to Vermont

Vermont (0-0) vs. Northern Iowa (0-1) McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Vermont pays visit to Northern Iowa in an early season matchup. Northern Iowa lost 62-58 loss at home against Nicholls State on Tuesday. Vermont went 10-5 last year. DID YOU KNOW: Northern Iowa...
IOWA STATE
Derrick

No. 19 Iowa, Minnesota face off as Big Ten division leaders

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The four-way tie at the top of the Big Ten’s West Division will start to unravel Saturday when No. 19 Iowa hosts Minnesota. The Hawkeyes (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) and Gophers (6-3, 4-2) are joined at the top by Wisconsin and Purdue. Minnesota is in a better position in the tiebreakers than Iowa right now. The Gophers have defeated Purdue and face Wisconsin to close the regular season; the Hawkeyes have losses to both those teams.
IOWA STATE
FanSided

Georgia Football will see a key playmaker return at the perfect time

Georgia football has overcome so much adversity on the injury front this year, and with one regular-season game remaining, the Dawgs could see its healthiest team yet. Last week against Charleston Southern, the Dawgs handled their business and rested their starters for most of the game. Guys got to heal,...
NFL
Person
Chris Lykes
hawkeyesports.com

WBB Notebook: at Northern Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa women’s basketball team hits the road for the first time this season as they take on Northern Iowa inside McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Sunday, Nov. 14. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. (CT) and the game will stream live on ESPN+.
IOWA STATE
Daily Targum

Rutgers men's basketball to face off against NJIT

The Rutgers men’s basketball team will take the floor for its third game of the season on Tuesday evening against NJIT. Despite some struggles, the Scarlet Knights (2-0, 0-0) have won their first two games of the season while other programs across the country have fallen in the sport’s first week of action.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ottumwa Courier

No. 13 Kentucky faces off against Ohio

Ohio (3-0) vs. No. 13 Kentucky (2-1) Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Kentucky hosts Ohio in an early season matchup. Ohio won 85-71 over Robert Morris on Monday. Kentucky is coming off an 80-55 win over Mount St. Mary's on Tuesday.
OHIO STATE
bestofarkansassports.com

After Facing Kareem Reid, Razorbacks Must Now Take on AJ Green (of Northern Iowa)

The Arkansas basketball program looks to finish its 3-game home stand in Bud Walton Arena undefeated on Wednesday night against Northern Iowa. The Hogs took care of business in their first two games of the season against Mercer and Gardner-Webb. The same cannot be said for Northern Iowa. The Panthers suffered back-to-back home losses against Nicholls State and Vermont. Not the kind of start the program is used to after making the NCAA Tournament four times in the last 15 years and winning the Missouri Valley Conference title two years ago.
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Live Reaction: Hogs hold off Northern Iowa

Join HawgSports basketball analyst Curtis Wilkerson from Bud Walton Arena as he breaks down Arkansas' 93-80 win over Northern Iowa on Wednesday. Watch above or listen below!. GET HAWGSPORTS FOR JUST $1!! Right now, you can sign up at HawgSports.com for just $1 the first month!! Or, sign up for a year at 30% off!! Get insider Razorback coverage from the No. 1 independent source on Arkansas sports and recruiting with interactive coverage from the best in the business. There is no promo code required for either offer, just HIT THIS LINK, and you'll get the deal!
IOWA STATE
Ottumwa Courier

Alabama A&M plays WKU

Alabama A&M (1-3) vs. Western Kentucky (1-3) E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M and Western Kentucky look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of big road losses in their last game. Western Kentucky lost 74-62 to Memphis on Friday, while Alabama A&M fell 86-41 at UAB on Sunday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Northern Iowa vs. #16 Arkansas live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch college basketball

The Northern Iowa Panthers will meet the Arkansas Razorbacks in college basketball action on Wednesday night. Northern Iowa is coming off a 95-58 win over Dubuque in their first game of the season but will have a tough test tonight. As for Arkansas, they are coming off an 86-69 over Gardner-Webb in their last game to give them a 2-0 record on the year.
ARKANSAS STATE

