Butler hosts Michigan State

In his seven seasons as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, Jim Harbaugh has accomplished a lot. But one thing he has yet to do is defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes. Harbaugh is the only Michigan coach to lose all of his first five games against the Buckeyes. Meanwhile, Michigan has lost eight straight to its Big Ten nemesis and 15 of the last 16 overall. The implications could not be bigger for Michigan, especially since the winner of this game will be in the driver’s seat to play for the Big Ten title and perhaps make the College Football Playoff.

