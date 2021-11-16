ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The DeVonta Smith and Darius Slay Bromance Is Something Im HERE For

By pegan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo I like the fact that the Eagles best wide receiver and the Eagles best cornerback have developed a bromance? No… I LOVE IT. The Eagles, for the first time in a LONGGGG time, finally have a shutdown cornerback...

Devonta Smith
