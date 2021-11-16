The DeVonta Smith and Darius Slay Bromance Is Something Im HERE For

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith vs. Denver Broncos CB Mike Ford. The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner is coming off his best performance of the season, in which he totaled 22.6 fantasy points against a stout Los Angeles Chargers secondary. The Eagles have attempted the fewest passes in the NFL over the past two weeks, with just 33. With fewer opportunities in the fold, Smith will need to capitalize on every opportunity but should be able to do so against Ford’s lackluster coverage this season. No player on PFF’s matchup chart has given up more fantasy points or receiving yards per coverage snap. The Broncos may opt to leave Ford on the sideline. In that event, Smith still has WR3/FLEX upside against a secondary that ranks 19th in passing yards allowed to receivers.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO