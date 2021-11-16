The DeVonta Smith and Darius Slay Bromance Is Something Im HERE For

We begin this week at the end—the end of our Quick Reads tables, that is. Scroll down to the very bottom of this article and you'll find that our least valuable wide receiver of Week 9 was Cincinnati Bengals rookie Ja'Marr Chase, who had six catches for 49 yards and a fumble against Cleveland. Meanwhile, if you scroll up a little higher you'll see that the top receiver of the week was another rookie, Philadelphia's DeVonta Smith, who put up a 5-116-1 statline against the Chargers. With Smith and Chase bookending the week's receiving tables, we thought it would be a good idea to check in on this season's most notable first-year wide receivers, as we did last week for quarterbacks.
