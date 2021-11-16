ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Newly-Crowned UFC Champ Glover Teixeira Receives Key to City in Danbury, Conn.

By Recent News on Sherdog.com
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira was recently honored with a parade and the key to the city in...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 1

Related
punditarena.com

Glover Teixeira on cutting back on drinking

Teixeira on cutting drinking and gaining focus. While speaking to Ariel Helwani, on The MMA Hour, Glover Teixeira revealed that part of his success in his later career came from cutting back on the beer. Teixeira said he never had a problem with drink but could get a bit carried...
UFC
Sherdog

UFC 267 Medical Suspensions: New Champ Glover Teixeira Facing 180 Days for Shoulder Injury

Newly-crowned light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira is facing a potentially lengthy medical suspension following his victory over Jan Blachowicz in the UFC 267 headliner. Teixeira must be cleared by an orthopedic doctor for a right shoulder injury or he will be sidelined for 180 days. At a minimum, the Brazilian is suspended for 30 days with no contact for 21 days. UFC 267 took place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi and saw Teixeira submit Blachowicz with a rear-naked choke 3:02 into Round 2 of their 205-pound clash. Blachowicz, like every fighter on the card, received a mandatory seven-day term.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Glover Teixeira reflects on title win, didn’t expect to dominate so easily

At long last, Glover Teixeira is the UFC light heavyweight champion. UFC 267 was headlined by Poland’s Jan Blachowicz who hoped to make a second title defense against the resurgent 42-year old Brazilian. However, Teixeira has other plans as a quick takedown in round one led to a dominant start before rocking and finishing the champion on the ground in round two with a rear-naked choke.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glover Teixeira
mmanews.com

Glover Teixeira Targets April/May Title Defense Against Jiří Procházka

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Glover Teixeira has suggested his likely title defense against Jiří Procházka will take place in either April or May next year. Defying the odds and Father Time, Teixeira had UFC gold wrapped around his waist at the age of 42 last month. At UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, the Brazilian faced Jan Blachowicz in the main event. Despite many expecting the veteran to fall short against the Polish powerhouse, Teixeira dominated a short fight, submitting the 38-year-old with a second-round rear-naked choke.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Glover Teixeira not surprised by Jan Blachowicz’s quick tap at UFC 267: ‘He wasn’t gonna go anywhere’

Glover Teixiera’s long-awaited UFC championship win wasn’t easy, but it wasn’t as difficult as he thought it would be. The 42-year-old fan favorite became the UFC’s oldest first-time titleholder at UFC 267, where he finished Jan Blachowicz by rear-naked choke submission three minutes into the second round of their main event bout. One could argue that Teixeira made it look easy, which wasn’t what Teixiera expected at all when he stepped foot in the octagon that night.
UFC
fightsports.tv

Glover Teixeira And Jiri Prochazka Could Meet Next In The Octagon

Glover Teixeira is the oldest champion in UFC history. He dethroned Jan Blachowicz and became the undisputed UFC light heavyweight titleholder. At the age of 42, he earned a second-round submission victory against Blachowicz, the legendary Polish power. Now, after making the dream to reality, he’s named who he’s taking on next — Jiri Prochazka.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Combat#Brazilian#Teixeira Mma
mymmanews.com

Glover Teixeira gets parade in hometown, key to city after winning UFC light heavyweight title (Video)

Glover Teixeira is being treated like royalty in Danbury, Connecticut. Teixeira became the UFC light heavyweight champion with a second-round submission over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267. It was a stunning performance from the Brazilian who become a first-time UFC champ at 42. After the win, when he arrived back home in Connecticut, people were waiting for him. On Monday, the celebration continued as he got a parade a key to the city.
UFC
Record-Journal

UFC Champion Glover Teixeira: “Never give up on your dreams”

Saturday, October 30th, marked the day that Glover Teixeira will never forget. The 42-year-old UFC fighter grabbed the UFC light heavyweight title-winning belt after a rear-naked choke submission move from rival Jan Lachowicz. This victory makes him the oldest first-time champion in UFC history and the second-oldest fighter to win a UFC title.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

War! - Watch Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter full fight video highlights

Terence Crawford, who is known for being one of the top pound-for-pound boxers for quite some time now, took on Shawn Porter on Saturday night. The WBO welterweight title was on the line, and Crawford was naturally the huge favorite in the contest, coming in at betting odds of around -700. It didn’t look like it during the fight though, as it was a close and entertaining back and forth affair.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Insider

Tim Bradley: “Spence Is A Great Fighter But He’s Breaking Down, He Want No Parts Of Crawford”

Tim Bradley was always skeptical that a showdown between WBO welterweight titlist Terence Crawford and unified champion Errol Spence Jr. would be made. For years now, both men have wiped out the competition and have staked their claims as the best fighter in the division. Although many, including Bradley, would love to see how a matchup between them would shake out, fans and pundits have been forced to wait.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Crawford vs Porter LIVE result: Fight highlights and latest reaction

Terence Crawford stopped Shawn Porter in the 10th round by technical knockout Saturday night in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year.Crawford (38-0) retained his WBO welterweight title and extended his streak of KOs or TKOs to nine in front of a sold-out crowd of 11,568 at Mandalay Bay. Porter (31-4-1), who has risen to become a legitimate top-five welterweight, and was easily the best opponent of Crawford’s career, displayed relentless aggression in the early rounds. Crawford’s switch-hitting flex didn’t necessarily work when he turned to southpaw early in the fight, as Porter adjusted accordingly and connected often.After playing defence and smiling more than punching, Crawford finally showed signs of offence in the sixth round and came alive in the ninth and tenth rounds. Crawford knocked down Porter early in the 10th round with a left uppercut and then delivered an exclamation point with a devastating right hook to the temple. Porter’s trainer and father, Kenny, threw in the towel and called for referee Celestino Ruiz to stop the fight. Relive all the action below:
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Ronda Rousey’s net worth in 2021

Ronda Rousey is considered to be the trailblazer for women in mixed martial arts, specifically the UFC. She is also one of the greatest UFC fighters and is the first woman to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Let’s now take a look at Ronda Rousey’s net worth in 2021.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bad Left Hook

Crawford vs Porter full fight video highlights

Terence Crawford didn’t have it all his way against Shawn Porter, but finished in style yet again, dropping Porter twice in the 10th round to score another stoppage win when Porter’s father and trainer Kenny stopped the bout. Crawford (38-0, 29 KO) got a ton of trouble from the always-determined...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Jose Benavidez: I Was Honestly Fighting With One Leg & I Gave Crawford A Great Fight

Jose Benavidez Jr. understood that his right leg would eventually become a hindrance when he accepted his shot at Terence Crawford’s WBO welterweight title. Benavidez ultimately determined that turning down the fight he wanted most would’ve been a bad business decision, so he challenged Crawford anyway in October 2018. Later in their fight, Benavidez noticeably favored a right leg that was badly damaged during a career-threatening, unsolved shooting in August 2016.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy