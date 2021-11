President of the Wood County board of commissioners Doris Herringshaw has announced she will be seeking re-election in 2022. She is in her second elected term of office. In addition to the board presidency, she also served as chair of the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments (TMACOG) and its governing council, and on the Ohio State University Advisory Extension Committee and the Ohio…

WOOD COUNTY, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO