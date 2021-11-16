ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State researchers believe white-tailed deer are contracting coronavirus from humans

By Josslyn Howard
WGAL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome researcher say deer are getting coronavirus from humans. Penn State researchers found some white-tailed deer tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that can lead to COVID-19, and they believe the deer are contracting it from humans. "As long as the virus circulates in humans, it is...

