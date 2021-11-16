ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrimack takes on Army

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 7 days ago

Merrimack (2-1) vs. Army (2-1) Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Army goes up against Merrimack in an early season matchup. Merrimack fell 48-35 at Rutgers in its last outing. Army is coming off an 86-79 win in...

www.sacbee.com

Sacramento Bee

Merrimack opens season against Emerson

Emerson vs. Merrimack (0-0) Hammel Court, North Andover, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Merrimack Warriors will be taking on the Lions of Division II Emerson. Merrimack went 9-9 last year. DID YOU KNOW: . ___. For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
raleighnews.net

Duke takes on Coach K's alma mater in battle with Army

The introduction of a new batch of Duke basketball players went well on a national stage. Now it's a home game for the No. 9 Blue Devils when Army visits Friday night in Durham, N.C. Duke picked up enough good feelings to start the season that could carry it for...
DURHAM, NC
Sacramento Bee

Schmoke kicks five field goals, Saint Francis tops Merrimack

Justin Sliwoski connected with Kahtero Summers for a 60-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage, Alex Schmoke added five field goals and Saint Francis (Pa.) defeated Merrimack 22-6 on Saturday. After the long touchdown to start things off, the Red Flash got all of their scoring from Schmoke....
State
New York State
WCAX

UVM women’s hoops smashes Merrimack

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s hoops team opened the 2021-22 campaign in style with an 87-57 beatdown of Merrimack Tuesday night at Patrick Gym. It was the first time Vermont has opened with a win since 2018-19. Four Catamounts were in double figures, led by junior point guard Emma Utterback with 16. Fifth-year senior Josie Larkins added 15, while Delaney Richason had 14, and Anna Olson added 12.
BURLINGTON, VT
merrimackathletics.com

Merrimack Women's Basketball Struggles at URI

KINGSTON, R.I. – The Merrimack College women's basketball team struggled from the get go against the University of Rhode Island on Friday night. The Warriors led by captain, Mayson Kimball, who went 4-12 from the field and 2-6 from three which was good enough for 11 points. Leading the way in the paint for Merrimack was, Jayme DeCesare and Carla Balague, who both had five rebounds.
KINGSTON, MA
Bangor Daily News

Merrimack rebounds from Friday loss to blank UMaine for Hockey East win

ORONO — The momentum from Friday night’s first win of the season didn’t carry over to Saturday night for the University of Maine’s hockey team. The Merrimack College Warriors parlayed a first-period goal from junior left wing Ben Brar, a second-period tally from sophomore defenseman Christian Felton and an impressive overall performance to beat the Black Bears 2-0 at Alfond Arena.
ORONO, ME
unhwildcats.com

Martin's Goal Lifts Wildcats Past Merrimack, 2-1

DURHAM N.H. – Senior captain Lauren Martin (Cambridge, Ontario) broke a 1-1 third-period tie to lift the University of New Hampshire women's hockey team to Saturday's 2-1 victory against Merrimack College at the Whittemore Center on Kacey Bellamy Day. Freshman Brooke Hammer (Commerce Township, Mich.) scored her first career goal...
DURHAM, NH
onthebanks.com

Unfinished Business: 4 Thoughts on Merrimack

Rutgers grinded through a ugly game with Merrimack, winning 48-35. Four Thoughts:. Jaden Jones and Aundre Hyatt: In the second half, Jones’ really stepped up offensively, when the Scarlet Knights needed it most. He put in 9 points, all in the second half. And, with Rutgers up 4, his heads up rebound and put back of a missed front end of the a one and one while everyone else was sleeping really helped Rutgers gain momentum. His athleticism on defense disrupted the slower Merrimack guards and helped to turn the tide. Hyatt offered the same, knocking down a huge 3 and turning over a pesky Merrimack team for a layup that essentially iced the game. He finished with only 8 points, but they were big.
bryantbulldogs.com

Bryant closes regular season at Merrimack Saturday

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – The Bryant University football team heads to North Andover, Massachusetts, to face Merrimack in the final regular-season game of the 2021 season on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. Saturday's game will be streamed on NECFrontRow. The Particulars. Opponent: Merrimack. Location: Duane Stadium (North Andover,...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks Remain on the Road Friday Night at Merrimack

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's basketball team remains on the road this Friday, eying its first win of the season, when the Mountain Hawks head to Merrimack to face the Warriors. Gametime at Lawler Arena is set for 7 p.m. on NEC Front Row. Last time out, Lehigh had a strong start and finish at Monmouth, but a tough stretch from the end of the first half until the beginning of the second was the difference in an 85-75 defeat. The Mountain Hawks are set to face Merrimack for the first time in program history.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Richmond.com

Virginia Tech crushes Merrimack, looks ahead to Memphis

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team shined against Merrimack on Sunday. But their next foe will offer a much bigger challenge. The Hokies never trailed and even got 3-pointers from their walk-ons en route to a 72-43 win at Cassell Coliseum. Virginia Tech (5-0) shot 55.1% from the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Docuseries takes raw, unfiltered look into Army basic training

The drill sergeants yelled at him relentlessly, as Josh Oller pushed himself through the trying weeks of basic combat training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Oller had already endured challenges while growing up in an Atlanta suburb where he faced bullying from other students. He mostly kept to himself from elementary school until his high school years.
whee.net

Tech beats Merrimack, UVA plays Georgia tonight

College basketball: #17 Tennessee beat #18 UNC 89-72 Sunday. UNC is at home tomorrow and will play UNC Asheville at 7 p.m. Virginia Tech beat Merrimack Sunday 72-43. The 6-0 Hokies play at home against #11 Memphis on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. UVA plays at home against Georgia tonight at 7 p.m.
uvmathletics.com

Catamounts Head to Merrimack for Two-Game Weekend Series

Vermont (4-6-1, 2-2-1 HEA) heads back out on the road this weekend as they visit Merrimack (4-9-1, 4-5-1 HEA) for a two-game set. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday from Lawler Rink. Both games will be broadcast live for free at CollegeSportsLive. RELATED LINKS.
Sacramento Bee

Towson faces Penn

Penn (3-4) vs. Towson (2-2) BOTTOM LINE: Towson goes up against Penn in a non-conference matchup. Penn knocked off Old Dominion by eight on Sunday, while Towson is coming off of a 63-59 loss at Pittsburgh on Friday. SENIOR STUDS: Towson has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Cam...
TOWSON, MD
Sacramento Bee

Auburn faces UConn in Battle 4 Atlantis

Auburn (3-0) vs. UConn (4-0) Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Auburn and UConn are set to face off in the Battle 4 Atlantis. UConn earned an 87-63 win over Binghamton on Saturday, while Auburn emerged with a 58-52 win against South Florida on Friday.
AUBURN, CA
Sacramento Bee

Memphis faces Virginia Tech in Brooklyn

Memphis (4-0) vs. Virginia Tech (5-0) , Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis is set to meet Virginia Tech in a postseason game at the Barclays Center. Virginia Tech earned a 72-43 win over Merrimack on Sunday, while Memphis won 74-62 against Western Kentucky on Friday.
