ARETE Group introduces new-age industry destination - Payal Industrial Park at Dahej PCPIR to accelerate industrial growth in India

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI/ATK): One of India's largest industrial developers, ARETE Group, has unveiled Payal Industrial Park -- India's largest privately-integrated Industrial Park at Dahej, Gujarat. The Park is spread over a vast 3,500 acres of area earmarked for large-scale industrial development, logistics parks and utilities. It...

www.birminghamstar.com

Birmingham Star

Jaishankar meets Argentinian counterpart, discusses bilateral ties

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with his Argentinian counterpart Pablo Tettamanti and discussed opportunities for greater bilateral cooperation between Argentina and India. "Pleased to receive Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina, Amb Pablo Tettamanti. Discussed the opportunities for greater bilateral...
INDIA

