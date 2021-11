Naguib Sawiris -- one of Africa's richest men, with an estimated fortune of over $3 billion -- has warned that the Egyptian government's involvement in the private sector makes for an unfair playing field. "Companies that are government-owned or with the military don't pay taxes or customs," Sawiris told AFP from a luxury hotel in the Red Sea resort town of El-Gouna, which his family founded. "We of course can't do that, so the competition from the beginning is unfair." "The state has to be a regulator, not an owner" of economic activity, said the outspoken 67-year-old, Egypt's second-richest man after his own brother, Nassef.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 2 DAYS AGO