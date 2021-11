Vivo started to release devices with amazing selfie cameras and it is bringing them even to the global market. Earlier this year, the company launched the Vivo V21 5G coming with one of the best selfie cameras ever which includes OIS and a front-facing flash. Now, the Chinese giant came up with the first phone from the V23 series and it has another awesome selfie camera: we are talking about the Vivo V23e. While the Vivo V21 5G is a higher-end variant of the V21 series, the V23e is the entry-level model from the V23 lineup. So which one is better? This comparison between their specifications will hopefully let you find out.

