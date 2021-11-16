ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Product Analytics Leader Mixpanel Secures $200 Million Growth Investment to Help More Teams Build Winning Digital Products

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestment from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities Values Mixpanel at Over $1 Billion; Funding Will Drive Product-led Growth Strategy Amid Acceleration in Digital Economy. Mixpanel, the leading product analytics solution powering more than 6,000 of the world’s most innovative digital companies, announced today that it has secured a $200 million Series C...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Nectar Expands Modern Collaboration Support Portfolio with Zoom Analytics Tool

Nectar Services Corp., the leader in delivering actionable insights for the cloud collaboration and contact center markets, today announced Nectar for Zoom, a UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) digital experience analytics solution. The solution delivers actionable insights to enterprise IT support and managed services teams to enable effective troubleshooting and user experience analytics, adoption rates and usage trends within the Zoom platform.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Exclusive Networks Signs Global Deal with Infinipoint to Extend Zero-Trust Security to Device Identity

Infinipoint brings new value to zero-trust challenge; complements Exclusive’s existing ID vendor portfolio; increases incremental opportunities for SASE and other infrastructure. Exclusive Networks, a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure, today announced its worldwide distribution agreement with Infinipoint, a provider of a pioneering Device-Identity-as-a-Service (DIaaS) security solution that uniquely...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Merkle B2B Named 2021 Large B2B Agency of the Year by The Drum

Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, announced that its global B2B marketing organization, Merkle B2B, has been named 2021 Large B2B Agency of the Year by The Drum. The Drum presented the award to Merkle B2B during a virtual award ceremony held on November 18. “We...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

LTK, the Creator Commerce™ Platform, Raises at a $2 Billion Valuation

LTK (formerly rewardStyle and LIKEtoKNOW.it), pioneer of the creator economy and the largest global influencer marketing platform, today announced a round of funding that values the Dallas-based company at $2 billion. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Sagi Gordon, CEO and Co-founder, SelectMedia. “Ten years ago, we began with a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Innovation#Enterprise Software#Customer Data#Digital Economy Mixpanel#Monday Com#Emea#Fintech
martechseries.com

Omnicom’s Credera Acquires BrightGen to Expand Digital Transformation Capability & Marketing Consulting Depth

Credera, a global, boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, and technology, announced it has acquired BrightGen, a Salesforce Summit Partner, to extend its depth in digital transformation, marketing technology, and customer experience capabilities. Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), the digital and customer relationship management specialist practice area within Omnicom Group Inc.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Verve Group and Scream Malmo Increase Reach by 21% Across Unique Audiences by Activating the ID5 ID Within PubMatic’s Platform

PubMatic, a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, announced that Verve Group, a global consumer-first advertising suite, and Scream Malmo, a Swedish full-service media agency, have successfully employed the ID5 ID within PubMatic to reach and effectively target new consumers on mobile web and desktop at scale.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Adwerx Secures $14.5M to Support Rapid Growth of Customer Relationship Advertising™ platform

Adwerx CRA™ Keeps Your Company’s Salespeople Top of Mind All the Time With Their Prospects and Customers, Because People Buy From People. Adwerx, the Customer Relationship Advertising™ (CRA) platform, today announced that it has secured $14.5M in a combination of equity and debt from Texas Capital Bank’s Technology Banking Group, Savano Capital Partners, and existing investors. The company’s Enterprise software business has soared 70% over the last twelve months, and the funds will be used to propel continued growth.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Retention Cloud Leader CleverTap Names Former Freshworks CRO Sidharth Malik as Global CEO

Founding CEO Sunil Thomas becomes Executive Chairman to lead the company’s strategic initiatives. CleverTap, the world’s leading user engagement and retention cloud, has expanded its core leadership with the appointment of Sidharth Malik as global CEO. The announcement comes as CleverTap accelerates its international growth and builds new capabilities to help digital consumer brands increase their customer retention and foster lifetime value.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Netflix
martechseries.com

Lenovo Launches Industry-Leading Data Protection Solution Comprised of ThinkSystem Hardware, Veeam Backup & Replication and Quest QoreStor

Easy-to-purchase solution comprised of industry-leading technologies ensures fast backup and recoveries of business-critical systems, applications and data. Significantly reduces backup storage requirements and costs on-premises and in the cloud. Enables use of low-cost cloud object storage for long-term data retention. Quest Software, a global systems management, data protection and security...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Bridgeline and Optimizely Partner to Release First B2B Site Search Connector

Bridgeline Digital, Inc., a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today a new partnership with Optimizely, a leader in the IDC Marketscape for B2B Commerce. Optimizely will use Bridgeline’s Hawksearch platform to grow their B2B customer’s online revenue with AI-powered product search. Hawksearch will be the first fully integrated, out-of-the-box...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Sendlane Targets Multi-Billion Dollar eCommerce Marketing Automation Opportunity with Key Hires

The fast-growing software company, whose platform is used to create engaging digital marketing experiences, has appointed seasoned execs in finance, product, marketing and business development to fuel its next growth phase. Sendlane, a rapidly-emerging player in the eCommerce-focused marketing automation category, announces the appointment of four highly experienced technology industry...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Vercel Announces $150M in Series D Funding at a $2.5B Valuation to Further Fuel Innovation and Global Adoption of World’s Fastest Frontend Development Platform

GGV Capital-led round comes just five months after $102M Series C, demonstrating unrivaled investor enthusiasm for the clear leader in the frontend development space. Vercel, a platform to develop, preview and ship websites, from single static pages to apps with billions of dynamic pages, and creator of Next.js, the leading React and JavaScript framework for frontend web development, announced that it has secured $150M in Series D funding at a $2.5B valuation. The round was led by GGV Capital, with participation from existing investors Accel, Bedrock Capital, CRV, Geodesic Capital, Greenoaks Capital, GV, 8VC, Flex Capital, Latacora, Salesforce Ventures and Tiger Global, along with new investor SV Angel. The new funding, which brings the total raised to $313M, will be used to further scale the Vercel team globally, for research and development to drive platform innovation, and to accelerate adoption among the world’s biggest companies.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

LINK Mobility Integrated Into Emarsys’ (SAP) Omnichannel Customer Engagement Platform

LINK Mobility (LINK) announces integration into Emarsys omnichannel customer engagement platform as an approved SMS aggregator. Today, LINK, a leading global Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, announce its new relationship with Emarsys, an SAP company that empowers digital marketing leaders and business owners with the only omnichannel customer engagement platform built to accelerate business outcomes. Emarsys is the platform of choice for over 1,650 customers globally, delivering predictable, profitable outcomes that customers demand with highly personalized omnichannel experiences.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

aytm Announces Immersive Shopping Experience Reimagined as an Agile Shelf Test

Aytm (Ask Your Target Market), the leading consumer insights platform for some of the world’s most notable brands, creative agencies and marketing consultancies, has announced the launch of their state-of-the-art Agile Shelf Test. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jordan Glazier, CEO at Wildfire Systems. aytm announces immersive shopping experience...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Intercom Appoints New Executives, Including CMO, General Counsel and VP, EMEA Sales, During Strong Growth Quarters

Now well past $200M ARR, the company also welcomes Fred Ball, former CFO at Marketo, to its Board of Directors. Intercom, a modern customer communications platform that helps businesses build stronger customer relationships, today announced the appointment of former Smartsheet CMO Anna Griffin as Chief Marketing Officer; former Lumileds Chief Legal Officer Cheree McAlpine as the company’s first General Counsel; and former Google Cloud VP and Salesforce SVP and COO EMEA Sanj Bhayro as VP, EMEA Sales. Intercom also added former Marketo CFO Fred Ball to its Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

HaptX Announces $4m Investment from Crescent Cove Advisors to Accelerate Expansion

New credit facility brings HaptX’s Series A funding to $28m, total funding to $35m. HaptX, the leading provider of realistic haptic gloves for VR and robotics, announced that it has secured a $4m credit facility from Crescent Cove Advisors. The $4m investment brings HaptX’s Series A funding to $28m, and the company’s total funding to $35m.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

ProjectManager Recognized as a Top Project Management Software Solution by Capterra Users

ProjectManager, a leading project and work management solution for hybrid teams, announced it was recognized as a top-ranked solution on the recently-released Capterra IT Project Management Software Shortlist. The Capterra Shortlist is an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders in the software space.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Announcing Okera for Snowflake, a SaaS Solution to Deliver Universal Data Authorization on Snowflake’s Data Cloud

Okera also enhances native support for new and advanced Snowflake capabilities including Worksheets and Snowsight. Okera, the Universal Data Authorization company, today announced Okera for Snowflake, a new software as a service (SaaS) offering for the Snowflake Data Cloud that will be exclusively available on AWS in 2022. The company also announced that the latest version of its flagship solution, the Okera Dynamic Access Platform (ODAP), now has enhanced end-to-end native integration with Snowflake.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Kore.ai Extends Its Financing to $73.5 Million

NVIDIA joins Series C round as a strategic investor and partner. Kore.ai, a top conversational AI software company, today announced that it has extended its Series C funding round with participation from NVIDIA. In conjunction with the investment, Kore.ai and NVIDIA will collaborate on accelerating innovation in the deployment of conversational AI-based platforms and solutions for enterprises.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Building a Direct-to-Consumer Strategy: Mapp & VTEX Launch an Interactive Guide for DTC Marketing

The international provider of insight-led customer experiences, Mapp, and the world’s fastest-growing commerce platform, VTEX, are launching the interactive guide “Retail vs. DTC – An Informative Guide to Direct-to-Consumer Marketing” as a part of their partnership:. Marketing Technology News: ESM Wins MarCom Award for TikTok Campaign for Rutgers School…. The...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy