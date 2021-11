A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest:. COVID-19 BOOSTERS EXPANDED: Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health said COVID-19 vaccination “booster” doses are now available for all Iowans over the age of 18. Eligibility had been limited to individuals age 65 and older and those who lived or worked in high risk environments, but state officials said the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has authorized boosters of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for all adults age 18 and over. Also, those who received a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are already eligible for a booster two months after their initial dose.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO