After months of leaks and rumors, Fortnite finally officially confirmed yesterday that it will have its very own Naruto franchise crossover next week starting November 16th. Nothing of significance was revealed beyond an image of the Fortnite logo alongside that of Naruto Shippuden however, so there's still no official look at the skins or cosmetics set to be added. That said, a new leak seems to indicate that a number of skins -- including Naruto himself -- will be revealed shortly.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO