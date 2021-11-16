ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Chile's Bolsonaro? Hard-Right Kast Rises With Frank Talk, Crime Focus

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean ultra-conservative Jose Antonio Kast, sometimes likened to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro or former U.S. President Donald Trump, has made a rapid surge in opinion polls and is now the front-runner in Sunday's presidential election. The 55-year-old lawyer, a Catholic and father of nine, is disarmingly...

