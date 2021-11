With great sadness, the family of Kevin Edward Wolf wishes to announce his passing at 59 years of age on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at his home in Hammond, Louisiana. Kevin was born in Metairie, Louisiana to Edward J. "EJ" Wolf and Simone "Timmie" Abadie Wolf on February 4th, 1962. He was the second of six children that EJ and Timmie would share together.

HAMMOND, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO