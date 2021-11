NEW YORK - The Columbia men's basketball team decided overcoming a 13-point deficit in the first half wasn't difficult enough to secure its first victory of the season. The Lions, who rallied to take the lead in the first half and saw the score tied in the second half, fell behind 69-59 with 6:19 remaining in the second half. Nothing like a 16-0 run to send the game to overtime can't solve, right?

COLUMBIA, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO