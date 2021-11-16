Home Depot sales continue to surge in hot housing market

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The suburbs are becoming cool again. A new Realtor.com report finds that buyers are increasingly leaning towards living outside of urban areas, and prices in subdivisions and planned communities are moving higher as a result.
Wall Street closed out a wobbly day of trading Tuesday with a mixed finish for the major stock indexes, as gains in banks and energy companies tempered losses elsewhere in the market. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
Higher prices are almost everywhere. Americans are paying more these days for products like food and gasoline, thanks to rising inflation. Of course, this rising inflation will also impact the cost of buying a new home. "With inflation rising so aggressively and the fact that people's salaries and weekly income...
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes ticked higher in October, marking their strongest annual pace since January even as competition for relatively few properties on the market pushed prices higher.
Home Depot announced Q3 earnings on November 16 that have surpassed analyst projections. An almost ten-percent rise in Home Depot sales was recorded, as compared to 2020, to reach $36.8 billion, which also exceeded Wall Street's expectations. Craig Menear, Home Depot's chief executive officer, attributes the robust figures in the...
According to a new housing report, home sales in the Philadelphia area continued to drop in October as the “unusually strong activity” of 2020 begins to dissipate, writes Kennedy Rose for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The report, which examines eleven counties across the Philadelphia area, including Montgomery County, Bucks, Chester,...
HANCOCK COUNTY — Bucking the typical trend of a quieter market in the fall and winter months, October’s residential real estate market in Hancock County continued to see increased sales and home prices, fueled by an increase in inventory. According to F.C. Tucker Company, Hancock County saw a 6.8% increase...
Home Depot reported sales growth almost 10% higher than outsized sales growth reported in 2020. Home Depot is gaining momentum from strong sales among professional customers. Home Depot's stock price is up over 48% so far in 2021. Home Depot (NYSE:HD), the world's largest home improvement retailer, reported third-quarter results...
New York (CNN Business) — Is the red hot housing market finally set to cool off? If so, someone forgot to tell Home Depot shoppers. Home Depot reported earnings for the third quarter Tuesday that easily topped forecasts. Overall sales rose nearly 10% from a year ago to $36.8 billion, also surpassing Wall Street's estimates.
(Reuters) – Home Depot Inc beat quarterly same-store sales estimates on Tuesday, helped by sustained demand for tools and materials from builders and handymen working on housing projects. Professional contractors have been rushing back to Home Depot’s stores as they look to upgrade their toolkits and source building materials to...
Home Depot topped Wall Street's estimates for its third-quarter earnings and revenue. Same-store sales climbed 6.1% in the quarter, beating StreetAccount estimates of 2.2%. Consumers were spending more when they visited, raising the average ticket by 12.9% to $82.38. Home Depot on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that beat...
Rents for single-family homes rose 10.2% nationally in September year over year, up from a 2.6% increase in September of last year. Miami saw the highest rent increase in the nation. The priciest rental homes are seeing the strongest rent increases. Rents for single-family homes increased 10.2% nationally in September...
Home Depot Inc.’s HD -0.42% results were better than expected in the latest quarter, a sign that the home-improvement retailer could be avoiding the worst effects of the supply-chain snarls reverberating across the economy. At stores that have been open for at least a year, sales grew by 6.1% in...
Home improvement retail giant The Home Depot on Tuesday (Nov. 16) said its sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended Oct. 31, were $36.8 billion, up $3.3 billion — or 9.8% — from the same time a year ago as consumers continue to spend on home improvement projects.
Labor Shortages Continue Cause Companies Complications. Retailers take their turn in the earnings spotlight with a few big retailers taking center stage. Additionally, a hotter than expected U.S. Retail Sales report was released by the U.S. Census Bureau. Despite the increase in sales figures, a big problem that retailers are seeing is worker shortages because many workers have yet to return from the pandemic layoffs. Let’s breakdown all this retailer news starting with earnings.
