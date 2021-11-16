ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Islanders cap 13-game road trip by visiting Panthers

hawaiitelegraph.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grateful Dead once sang, "What a long, strange trip it's been" ... and the New York Islanders can certainly relate. New York will end its season-opening, 13-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers. So far, the Islanders are 5-5-2 on the journey, but they have...

www.hawaiitelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

New York Islanders at Florida Panthers [Game #13]

The New York Islanders are in Florida with their last chance to salvage points from this three-game swing that closes out the epic season-opening 13 games on the road. It sounded like the Islanders might lean toward the same lineup — Sebastian Aho in for Noah Dobson, Kieffer Bellows in — but that depended in part on how Casey Cizikas was feeling after sitting out a practice, a morning skate, and last night’s game in Tampa. Ilya Sorokin will presumably start after Semyon Varlamov played last night.
NHL
Miami Herald

What to make of the Panthers’ power-play struggles as road trip woes continue

Even though it came up empty — like so many power-play opportunities before it — interim coach Andrew Brunette saw some positives the first time the Florida Panthers went on the man advantage Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. After Aleksander Barkov won the open faceoff, Jonathan Huberdeau’s first shot fired...
NHL
chatsports.com

Islanders News: Team returns home “fragile” after their 13-game road trip

Broken, battered, defeated—all words that aptly describe the New York Islanders at the end of this 13-game gauntlet. Barry Trotz, in speaking to the media after last night’s massacre at the hands of the Florida Panthers, called his team “fragile.”. The last time he called his team fragile was when...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Islanders limp to end of road trip

To understate things, it’s been a bumpy start for the Dallas Stars. It’s never great when your head coach gives the “Don’t panic!” speech. But don’t assume Jason Robertson’s been a letdown. Instead, Robertson missed some time; Tuesday represented merely the eighth game of his 2021-22 NHL season. Robertson put up his best game of the year, scoring two goals and one assist.
NHL
NHL

Islanders set to open new home after season-opening 13-game road stretch

SUNRISE, Fla. - The New York Islanders' 13-game road stretch to start the season ended with a fourth straight loss, 6-1 to the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday. New York allowed at least four goals for the fourth straight game for the first time with Barry Trotz as coach, and it happened before the end of the first period when Florida forward Patric Hornqvist beat Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin from a sharp angle at 18:13 to make it 4-0.
NHL
Yardbarker

Islanders Hope to See Light at the End of the Very Long Road Trip Tunnel

The seemingly never-ending road stretch for the New York Islanders has finally come to an end. Tuesday night’s game in South Florida against the Florida Panthers was the last of 13 games that the Islanders had to play on the road while they anxiously waited for the finishing touches to be put on their brand new arena. All signs are pointing towards it being worth the wait, because UBS Arena looks objectively, incredible.
NHL
atlanticcitynews.net

After 13-game trip, Islanders finally open new arena vs. Flames

As a franchise, the New York Islanders have waited most of their 49-season existence to play home games in a modern hockey arena. For the current iteration of the Islanders, it only feels like 49 years since they last played a home game. The Islanders will finally return home for...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Anthony Duclair
Person
Josh Bailey
Person
Kyle Palmieri
Person
Aaron Ekblad
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
Person
Brock Nelson
Person
Andrew Brunette
Person
Ilya Sorokin
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Gustav Forsling
Person
Andy Greene
Person
Barry Trotz
Person
Radko Gudas
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Tampa Bay’s nine-game point streak ended after Saturday’s loss

Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning suffered their first loss in regulation in November, thereby ending their nine-game point streak. The Lightning controlled the game throughout the first two periods, but couldn’t prevent the New Jersey Devils’ comeback in the third period, conceding four unanswered goals [Raw Charge]. There is little...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Grateful Dead#The Florida Panthers
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ 5-Game Road Trip: What to Watch For

The Edmonton Oilers start a five-game road trip starting in the Atlantic Division and working their way back through the Central Division before returning home for two games later next week. It’s not the easiest road trip, but it could also be a lot harder. A Look at the Oilers’...
NHL
FOX Sports

Florida visits Pittsburgh on 3-game road skid

LINE: Penguins -104, Panthers -116; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Florida travels to Pittsburgh looking to end its three-game road skid. The Penguins are 3-2-1 in Eastern Conference games. Pittsburgh has scored 35 goals and is 10th in the league averaging 3.2 per game. Danton Heinen leads the team with four.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning's Brayden Point out Sunday after colliding into boards

Per the Tampa Bay Times’ Eduardo A. Encina, Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point isn’t taking pregame warmups and will be absent for Tampa’s game Sunday against the Minnesota Wild. Point collided with the boards during Saturday night’s game versus the New Jersey Devils after he was tripped on a...
NHL
fiveforhowling.com

Coyotes Game 15 Preview: Coyotes' road trip continues

The Arizona Coyotes’ road trip continues tonight, with the Desert Dogs facing off against the Nashville Predators for the first time since the bubble in the playoffs. This will be the second game of a back-to-back, and after falling 2-1 to the Chicago Blackhawks in regulation, the Coyotes will be looking for their second win of the season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
nyihockeynow.com

No Discounting Importance of New York Islanders Final 2 Games of 13-Game Road Trip

The New York Islanders two day swing through Florida will be far from a day at the beach. The Islanders have dropped their last two games and sit at the bottom Metropolitan Division. Things aren’t in dire straits, but the lack of consistency in their game has led to concern as they get ready to face the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers in the final two games of their historic 13-game road trip.
NHL
FOX Sports

Montreal visits Boston on 3-game road skid

LINE: Bruins -209, Canadiens +173; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal travels to Boston looking to break its three-game road losing streak. The Bruins are 5-4-0 in Eastern Conference games. Boston averages 8.5 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Connor Clifton leads the team serving 15 total minutes.
NHL
chatsports.com

Sixers begin six-game road trip tonight in Indiana

Fresh off three straight losses, the Philadelphia 76ers head to Indiana tonight for their first of six straight games on the road. Although the Sixers dropped Thursday night’s game to Toronto, the positive news was the return of both Tobias Harris (COVID-19 protocols) and Seth Curry (left foot injury) to the lineup. Harris’ return was particularly heartening with the veteran playing 37 minutes and generally looking like himself, after a COVID illness that had made it difficult for him to get out of bed for days. Hopefully, Tobias’ symptoms are completely a thing of the past, although we’ve heard instances of players still not feeling like themselves well after their return to the court (including Seth Curry last year), so that’s unfortunately no guarantee.
NBA
cbslocal.com

Kings Play Thunder In Game 2 Of 4-Game Road Trip

The Kings are back in action tonight (11/12) in Oklahoma to play the Thunder in game two of a four-game road trip. Sacramento has lost three in a row playing two of those without Tyrese Haliburton, who has a sore back.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy