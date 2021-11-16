Islanders cap 13-game road trip by visiting Panthers

Fresh off three straight losses, the Philadelphia 76ers head to Indiana tonight for their first of six straight games on the road. Although the Sixers dropped Thursday night’s game to Toronto, the positive news was the return of both Tobias Harris (COVID-19 protocols) and Seth Curry (left foot injury) to the lineup. Harris’ return was particularly heartening with the veteran playing 37 minutes and generally looking like himself, after a COVID illness that had made it difficult for him to get out of bed for days. Hopefully, Tobias’ symptoms are completely a thing of the past, although we’ve heard instances of players still not feeling like themselves well after their return to the court (including Seth Curry last year), so that’s unfortunately no guarantee.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO