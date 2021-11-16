ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia's Saakashvili Again Prevented From Attending Trial

hawaiitelegraph.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTBILISI -- Georgia's Special Penitentiary Service has again barred former President Mikheil Saakashvili from attending his trial on embezzlement charges, saying it created a security risk. In a statement issued hours before a hearing on November 15,...

www.hawaiitelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Georgia ex-president Saakashvili says abused in prison, fears for life

Georgia's jailed ex-president and opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike for weeks, said on Monday he feared for his life after prison guards assaulted him. Saakashvili, who served as president between 2004 and 2013, was arrested on October 1 on his return from exile in Ukraine. He has refused food for 39 days to protest against his imprisonment, which he says is politically motivated. His jailing has exacerbated a political crisis that erupted last year after the opposition denounced fraud in parliamentary elections won narrowly by the ruling Georgian Dream party.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanews.net

Saakashvili Supporters Again Demand Transfer To Civilian Clinic

TBILISI -- Hundreds of supporters of jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili have gathered in the capital to hold rallies demanding the politician's transfer to a civilian medical clinic as his health fails due to a hunger strike. Two groups of protesters organized by Saakashvili's United National Movement (ENM) party...
PROTESTS
U.S. Department of State

Treatment of Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili

We are closely following the treatment of former President Mikheil Saakashvili since his arrest on October 1. We commend the oversight work of the Georgian Public Defender in establishing an independent medical team to evaluate Mr. Saakashvili’s health and to review the state of medical facilities at the prison hospital. We urge the Government of Georgia to treat Mr. Saakashvili fairly and with dignity, as well as to heed the Public Defender’s recommendations about appropriate treatment. We also strongly urge the Government of Georgia to ensure Mr. Saakashvili is able to attend all court hearings for his pending criminal cases, in line with international law. Mr. Saakashvili has a right to a fair trial, which includes the opportunity to attend court hearings in person should he request to do so.
WORLD
AFP

Medics say Georgia hunger-striking ex-leader Saakashvili 'critical'

Georgia's jailed opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike for weeks, is in a critical condition and lacks proper medical care, doctors said Wednesday. Several opposition lawmakers have also been on hunger strike for days, demanding proper medical care for Saakashvili, a call reiterated by the United States and the European Court of Human Rights.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
kfgo.com

Georgia to move ex-President Saakashvili to military hospital -TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Georgia’s justice ministry has decided to move hunger-striking former President Mikheil Saakashvili to a military hospital in the city of Gori, Russia’s TASS news agency reported on Friday. The United States is closely following the treatment of Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike in prison for...
WORLD
hawaiitelegraph.com

Armenian Ex-President Sarkisian Investigated In New Graft Case

Former Armenian President Serzh Sarkisian is being prosecuted in a new corruption case, officials and his lawyer say. Marina Ohanjanian, a spokesperson for the Anti-Corruption Committee, confirmed on November 22 Sarkisian's status as an accused party in the criminal case. She did not provide details. The Anti-Corruption Committee was set...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Prosecution Rests in Georgia Trial Over Ahmaud Arbery's Killing

(Reuters) - The prosecution rested its case on Tuesday against the three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery after presenting evidence it said showed the defendants wrongly assumed the worst about a Black man jogging in a mostly white southern Georgia neighborhood. Over eight days, prosecutors from the Cobb...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikheil Saakashvili
hawaiitelegraph.com

Russia's Official Daily COVID Deaths Again Near Record High

Russia reported 1,252 COVID-19 fatalities on November 21, the fourth consecutive day of near-record fatalities over the entire pandemic. The country reported a record 1,254 deaths on both November 19 and 20 and 1,251 on November 18. Russia has been widely criticized for possibly manipulating its coronavirus statistics and understating...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Tbilisi#United National Movement#Rfe Rl Inc
Magnolia State Live

Will Patricia Brown die in a Mississippi prison for possessing less than 2 grams of cocaine? Supreme Court will decide.

Unless something changes, Patricia Brown will spend the rest of her life inside a Mississippi prison, all because of a $20 rock of cocaine. “I have a death sentence for a simple possession charge,” said Brown in a phone interview. “Life without parole, people don’t realize life without parole is a death sentence. It’s death by mother nature.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
primenewsghana.com

Biden angry after teen cleared of shootings

US President Joe Biden has said he is angry after a teenager who shot dead two men during racial unrest last year in Wisconsin was cleared by a court. The president expressed dismay at the verdict in a written statement although earlier he said he stood by the jury. Kyle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

Could the verdict in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers spell the end for so-called vigilante justice?

It’s a tale as old as time.Everyday citizens decide to take the law into their own hands in what they claim is the pursuit of justice.In this case, a Black 25-year-old former high school football star ended up dead, shot twice at close range on a spring afternoon in Georgia, while his family said he was out for a run.Ahmaud Arbery’s death - and the trial of the three white men accused of his murder currently underway in Brunswick - has shone a spotlight on the concepts of self defence, citizen’s arrest, stand your ground and open carry laws.For years,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy