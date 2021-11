ST. LOUIS -- Judd Naeger knows good football when he sees it. The longtime Valle Catholic coach with 10 state championships on his resume, Naeger could only marvel at the way St. Mary’s fully and completely dominated its matchup with his Warriors on its way to a 55-7 victory in the Class 3 District 2 championship game Friday night at Kresko-Miller Field on the campus of St. Mary’s.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO