ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Ituran: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By Automated Insights
midfloridanewspapers.com
 7 days ago

AZOOR, Israel (AP) _ Ituran Location & Control Ltd. (ITRN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $7.3...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
midfloridanewspapers.com

Construction Partners: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) _ Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $7.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Dothan, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Azoor#Ap#Ituran Location#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
MarketWatch

Pure Storage stock heads to record after Q3 earnings, raised outlook

Shares of Pure Storage Inc. rallied 10% in the extended session Tuesday and headed to a record after the tech company reported fiscal third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations and raised its outlook, saying rising customer demand fueled its performance. Pure Storage said it lost $29 million, or 10 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $74 million, or 28 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 22 cents a share, beating expectations of 12 cents a share. Revenue rose 37% to $563 million and above FactSet consensus for $531 million. The company raised its fiscal-year 2022 revenue outlook to $2.1 billion. The stock ended the regular trading day down 0.7%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ituran Location & Control: Q3 Earnings Insights

Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ituran Location & Control their estimated earnings by 18.6%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.43, which surprised analysts. Revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slipped 2.23% to $276.38 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.55% to 35,813.80 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.50% to 15,775.14. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Moderna Inc. closed $221.11 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy