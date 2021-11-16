ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today's Fortnite patch brings Naruto, mechs and shopping carts

By News
Eurogamer.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's bumper Fortnite update 18.40 has arrived and the game's hugely-anticipated Naruto crossover is now in full swing - with the promise of Fortnite's dreaded Brute mechs returning on the horizon. This update is the last for Fortnite this season - that we can say for...

www.eurogamer.net

PC Gamer

How to get Naruto in Fortnite

Epic has officially confirmed that Naruto (specifically Naruto Shippuden) is coming to Fortnite as its latest crossover. In 2005, America was introduced to a little ninja boy named Naruto Uzumaki. 16 years later, a new generation of Fortnite players is being introduced (or perhaps reintroduced) to Naruto as a new skin available for purchase. Thankfully, he doesn't belong to that other Uzumaki crew, and a generation of anime weebs was spared some trauma. The shonen protagonist introduced us to a land full of ninja warriors and one little outcast with a fox demon trapped inside him, quickly becoming one of the highest-selling manga and anime series on earth, spawning numerous movies, spin-offs, and merch.
sirusgaming.com

Naruto is coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

There have been speculations that the popular Naruto Uzumaki from the well-known Naruto anime is coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. According to some reports circulating online, the leaks happened during the Apple vs. Epic Games lawsuit when the files that outlined Epic’s future plans of the popular battle royale game were made public.
Twinfinite

Fortnite Is Getting a Naruto Crossover Event Next Week

Epic Games really wants Fortnite to become a metaverse of sorts, where all IPs and popular franchises can come together and exist in a singular space. Now, that ambition has reached the anime world as well, as Epic has just announced that Fortnite will be getting some sort of Naruto: Shippuden crossover event next week.
ComicBook

Fortnite Finally Confirms Naruto Crossover

One of Fortnite's most long-awaited collaborations is finally coming to light. On Wednesday, the popular Epic Games battlle royale shared a graphic with the Fortnite and Naruto Shippuden logos, with the text "Believe it!" and the date November 16, 2021. While there's no telling what the extent of the crossover would be, this comes after months of speculation and rumors surrounding Naruto elements entering the game. The first hints that the anime icon could be entering the game were revealed in May, as part of presentation documents made public during the Apple and Epic Games lawsuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mechs#Shopping Carts#Epic Games
dotesports.com

Naruto Shippuden content is coming to Fortnite on Nov. 16

The long-rumored Naruto crossover with Fortnite is finally happening. Epic Games confirmed today that the collaboration will be dropping on Nov. 16. No official details about the crossover have been shared, but it’s likely that at least a handful of skins will make their way into the game as part of the content drop.
cgmagonline.com

Fortnite and Epic Games Summon Naruto on November 16th

It’s been rumoured for months but Epic Games has confirmed that the number one hyperactive knucklehead ninja, Naruto Uzumaki is joining the fight in Fortnite on November 16th. The move to bring the super popular anime to the battle royale game isn’t shocking especially since rumours have floated that Epic...
onmsft.com

Naruto anime characters are coming to Fortnite next week

Naruto’s arrival to the Fortnite Battle Royale island has been heavily rumored for a while but it now looks like the anime collaboration is finally happening next week. Numerous reliable Fortnite leakers and tipsters revealed on Twitter this morning that several outfits and accessories inspired by the mega-popular manga and anime franchise are set to come to Fortnite next week on November 16th alongside a Hidden Leaf Village Creative Hub (special/custom map.)
Nintendo Life

Believe It! A Fortnite X Naruto Collab Is Officially Happening

One, in particular, that was mentioned was a crossover with Naruto: Shippuden. Now, it seems the Fortnite socials have made it official - which technically makes it the first anime collaboration in Epic's battle royale shooter. Yes, believe it! As noted above, it'll be "coming soon" on 16th November 2021...
ComicBook

Fortnite Leaks Reveal New Look at Naruto Crossover

Of all of the franchises and crossovers that have been rumored for Fortnite, there's definitely been a lot of fervor surrounding the long-rumored Naruto collaboration. After months of rumors and speculation from fans, Epic Games officially confirmed that some sort of crossover with the beloved anime series is on the way. Some have been eagerly waiting to see exactly what the extent of that will be — and thanks to a new series of leaks from Fortnite user HYPEX, we might have an idea of what it will look like. In recent days, HYPEX has revealed looks at the collectible Naruto Ramen and Ninja Scrolls that players can use to unlock a free reward, as well as a promo image of Naruto eating pizza at the Pizza Pit restaurant, and even a look at the Naruto skin.
The Verge

Fortnite’s Naruto collab includes more than just skins

After a tease last week, Fortnite’s highly anticipated collaboration with Naruto is finally here. Starting Tuesday, you’ll be able to play as characters from the hugely popular anime series Naruto: Shippuden in Epic Games’ hit battle royale. There will be four Naruto characters that are now available in the in-game item shop — Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, and Kakashi Hatake — as well as a Naruto glider, two emotes, and two loading screens.
ComicBook

Naruto's Fortnite Event Has Anime Fans Wilding Out

Naruto is one of the biggest anime series to ever go live, and its legacy carries on today with new projects. From its sequel anime to side novels, Naruto Uzumaki is thriving, and Fortnite just added to his clout. After all, the hit game just launched its Naruto event, and anime fans are losing their minds over the mix-matched collaboration.
noobfeed.com

Naruto, Kakashi, Sasuke, And Sakura Joins Fortnite

Naruto is joined by Kakashi, Sasuke, And Sakura along with several other options such as a Kurama glider, special pickaxe, and variant skins. The options available are priced at 1500 V bucks but discounts are offered if purchased in bulk.
dexerto.com

Where to find Shopping Carts in Fortnite Season 8

Shopping Carts have finally returned to Fortnite, meaning players can once again ride around in one of the battle royale’s best items. Here’s where to find them in Season 8. There are loads of wacky items in Epic Games’ hit battle royale Fortnite, from the speed-boosting consumable Chilli Chug Splash...
Hot Hardware

Fortnite's Naruto Crossover Arrives With Ninja Weapons, Hidden Leaf Village And More

One of the most anticipated updates to Fortnite has arrived. What had fans so eager for this update is the collaboration with Naruto, for what figures to be one of the most popular crossover events to date (and there have been many). This is one of the most popular video games on the planet teaming up with the super-popular anime series Naruto: Shippuden.
Nintendo Life

Believe It! Naruto And Team 7 Have Arrived In Fortnite

Update [Wed 17th Nov, 2021 02:30 GMT]: Naturo and Team 7 have officially arrived in Fortnite. Above is the promotional trailer to celebrate the announcement. "Naruto Uzumaki, the number one most unpredictable ninja and Jinchuriki host of the all-powerful nine-tailed beast is ready — along with the rest of Team 7 — to take you through to a Victory Royale! Accompanying Naruto, the other members of Team 7."
