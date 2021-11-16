Today's Fortnite patch brings Naruto, mechs and shopping carts

Of all of the franchises and crossovers that have been rumored for Fortnite, there's definitely been a lot of fervor surrounding the long-rumored Naruto collaboration. After months of rumors and speculation from fans, Epic Games officially confirmed that some sort of crossover with the beloved anime series is on the way. Some have been eagerly waiting to see exactly what the extent of that will be — and thanks to a new series of leaks from Fortnite user HYPEX, we might have an idea of what it will look like. In recent days, HYPEX has revealed looks at the collectible Naruto Ramen and Ninja Scrolls that players can use to unlock a free reward, as well as a promo image of Naruto eating pizza at the Pizza Pit restaurant, and even a look at the Naruto skin.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO