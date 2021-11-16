EPS CFO: Supply-chain shortages most felt at nutrition sites, minimal effects elsewhere

Enid Public Schools’ central kitchen Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Handmade grilled cheese sandwiches will be on the menu this Friday for Enid Public Schools students, as a direct result of the nationwide supply-chain shortages, district officials said.

Child nutrition staff will buy loaves of bread, slices of cheese and butter, then put them in the oven for lunchtime, EPS CFO Sam Robinson said Monday — all because the pre-made sandwiches have gotten more expensive and harder to get ahold of in recent months.

“And I’m kind of saying that publicly, too, because my own kids are fired up about it,” he said. “So supply-chain negative, but a change for the positive.”

Child Nutrition Services is the EPS department most impacted by supply chain issues on a daily basis, but shortages have been minimal districtwide, Robinson said during Monday’s EPS Board of Education meeting.

In a more negative example, Robinson said the district also has attempted to buy a new Honey Cheerios cereal without nuts, but the containers the cereal comes in are unavailable.

HVAC costs could be affected, too, but Robinson said that’s not necessary at this time of year as the colder weather approaches.

Minor supply-chain issues on deliveries also have affected recently approved lighting projects for district-used athletic facilities.

Demolition of the track’s old lights is set to begin at the same time, by Jan. 10, as new lights are installed at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.

The district has the lights and the poles, but EPS needs to have a special, UL safety-certified vertical-boring conduit — which is on a six-week backorder, Robinson said.

“That’s all kind of irrelevant to me. It’s really, can we get the track lit up in time for track season?” he said, though.

EPS’ track season begins the middle of February, so Robinson said this would be a non-issue.

“So I think we’re still well on track to get all those projects finished without any concern,” he said. “Who would’ve thought a conduit would’ve been the holdup?”

Revenue collections at EPS are up $3.9 million compared to last year’s, Robinson told board members.

He also said statewide, current “dedicated revenue” this year is up $40 million, which has to be disbursed throughout school districts, as part of the state’s 1017 Fund, which is funded through myriad tax revenues.

However, that amount becomes chargeable into next fiscal year, so Robinson said state aid will get decreased next year.

With inflation, Robinson added, comes a rise in costs of goods and services, and so will tax revenue. However, people will stop spending on goods and services, he said.

“We’re looking really good on the revenue side,” he said. “(But) there are some cautionary tales with that.”