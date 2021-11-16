Hunters ready for Grand National Quail Hunt

ENID, Okla. — Developing friendships with fellow quail hunters from across the nation is Lindy Baker’s favorite part about the Grand National Quail Hunt.

Baker joined Grand National Quail Club in 1989, and each year since, he’s looked forward to meeting up with the friends he’s made throughout those 32 years.

“The main thing we do is develop friendships with all of these guys from around the country,” said Baker, a past president of GNQC. “Really, it’s the camaraderie, for me.”

The Grand National Quail Hunt, founded in Enid in 1967, is conducted in late November each year, near the opening of Oklahoma bobwhite quail season. Hosted by GNQC’s 150 local members, the hunt takes place at ranches within about an 80-mile radius of Enid.

Hunting this year runs Tuesday through Thursday.

Nearly 400 hunters signed up for the annual Grand National Quail Hunt, most of whom were expected to be there, said Shaun Cummings, GNQC president.

“People come in from all around the world,” Cummings said. “Everything’s full. The hotel is booked, and I’m looking forward to having a great hunt. ... This is fellowship.”

Hundreds of individuals who “enjoy the opportunity to exhibit Oklahoma hospitality in the form of hunting, fellowship and sportsmanship” make up GNQC, and its Past Shooters organization “proudly boasts” the names of prominent sports figures, entertainers artists and private and corporate businesspeople.

“This is a great spotlight on what Northwest Oklahoma has to offer,” Cummings said.

Baltimore-raised George Rich made his way to Enid on Sunday night — his first trip to Oklahoma in 40 years — for the Grand National Quail Hunt.

A longtime quail hunter, Rich is one of the 10 new shooters this year, and he said that it’s nice to “be back in this part of the world.”

“People just can’t do enough to be nice to you here,” Rich said. “It does Enid a lot of good to have this. Some of my friends came in from Pittsburgh and Charlotte, and they get to see what the Midwest is really like. I would call this the ‘real America.’”

Rich said he has been met with “incredible hospitality” and is looking forward to meeting and developing friendships with fellow quail hunters this week.

“If you’re a golfer, you like the buddies you golf with, and it’s all about the people,” he said. “Hunting is the same — it’s all about the people you’re with.”