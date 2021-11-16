ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Last chance to sign up for II Middle East Forum 2021

By Mark Battersby
internationalinvestment.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleII Middle East Forum 2021 - live virtual event hosted from Incisive Studios in London - broadcast Wednesday 17 November 2021 - 9am- 12pm (UK time) Don't miss out on our virtual International Investment Middle East Forum 2021 which take place...

www.internationalinvestment.net

Comments / 0

Related
gmauthority.com

General Motors Launches OnStar In The Middle East

General Motors confirmed this week it will launch its OnStar services in the Middle East on December 2nd, 2021. The American automaker hosted its Exhibit Zero Arabia media event this week, where it announced it would launch 13 new EVs in the Middle East and Africa between now and 2025. The automaker also confirmed it would launch OnStar in the region during the presentation, which will go live for GM Middle East customers on December 2nd. This will allow users to press the blue OnStar button in their vehicle for roadside or emergency assistance and also receive 4G LTE Wi Fi connectivity on the go thanks to its 4G LTE Hotspot technology.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Samyang Foods to enter Middle East, signs partnership with UAE's Sarya

Seoul [South Korea], November 18 (ANI/Global Economic): Samyang Foods announced on November 17 that it has signed a partnership with 'Sarya General Trading' to exclusively supply products to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and expand the market. At the signing ceremony, Samyang Food General President Kim Jung-soo and Sarya CEO Abdullah Sarya attended.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle East Forum#The Middle East#Incisive Studios#Incisive Media S Studios#Advisory Q A#Mondial#Holborn Assets#Finsbury Associates
The Guardian

Primary Teaching Jobs in the Middle East

Primary Teaching Jobs in the Middle East - Lower Primary Teacher - Upper Primary Teacher - Teach Primary in the Middle East. I am looking for fully qualified and experienced primary teachers for a variety of schools we have in the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain.
EDUCATION
Hotel Online

Middle East Q3 2021 Hotel Performance Update

Several countries in the Middle East have been racing ahead of the rest of the world in vaccination rollout. The United Arab Emirates is a prime example with more than 86% of its population fully vaccinated as of 25 October 2021, according to Our World in Data.As vaccination rates improve, restrictions for international travel continue to be eased and demand in the hotel sector continues to improve toward pre-pandemic levels. In September, Middle East hotel occupancy was 58.6%, which was the region’s highest level since February 2020 and 93.9 % of the 2019 comparable (62.4%). Those levels reflect a consistent upward trend as the region’s occupancy was 50.7% in July and 55.9% in August, which represented 83.8% and 88.6% of 2019 comparables, respectively.
WORLD
internationalinvestment.net

DeVere CEO Nigel Green attacks life companies over 'archaic systems and rules'

DeVere Group founder and CEO Nigel Green set his sights on life companies and trustees as one of the three key challenges for the industry in his keynote speech at International Investment's Middle East Forum 2021 held virtually last Wednesday 17 November at Incisive Media's studio in London. Green turned...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
newschain

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Over half of millennials are responsible for executing their parents' wills, but hardly any have access to their parents' online passwords

As COVID-19 spread, many American millennials finally began their estate planning. Yet, many of them do not have the correct digital information if their parents pass on, according to new research from Toronto -- Canada-based security and privacy company 1Password. In partnership with digital estate planning companies Trust & Will...
INTERNET
The Conversation U.S.

A new ratings industry is emerging to help homebuyers assess climate risks

As climate change fuels large-scale natural disasters, the real estate mantra of “location, location, location” is taking on new meaning. In 2021, homeowners have contended with threats including paralyzing cold on the Great Plains, wildfire evacuations in the West and flooding from the South to New York City and New England. Buying a house is complicated enough in a market that has become supercharged in many U.S. cities. Emerging climate change risks will further complicate those decisions. Investors will be less likely to regret their decisions if they do due diligence in researching local climate risks. Mortgage lenders will face less...
REAL ESTATE
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Adidas Taps AWS, Klarna Adds ‘Pay Now’ and Credit Card, Klevu Bows New Analytics

Influencer marketing platform LTK raised $300 million, while one-click checkout provider Bolt has opened its service to all Adobe merchants. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
internationalinvestment.net

How does healthcare in 10 popular expat countries measure up?

With the global pandemic highlighting just how important accessible healthcare is, health policies should be something expats factor in to their relocation decision, according to overseas property experts Property Guides which reveals 10 expat countries which offer the best healthcare. Healthcare can differ hugely depending on which country expats live...
INCOME TAX
internationalinvestment.net

Three more British Steel transfer advice firms fall to FSCS

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has declared three financial advice firms in default, all of which advised on British Steel transfers. One of the three failed advice firms, West Wales Financial Services Ltd, trading as IWA Financial Solutions, and Mike Powell Mortgages, was ordered to cease advising on investments and pensions without prior consent from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in May 2021.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy