Last chance to sign up for II Middle East Forum 2021

General Motors confirmed this week it will launch its OnStar services in the Middle East on December 2nd, 2021. The American automaker hosted its Exhibit Zero Arabia media event this week, where it announced it would launch 13 new EVs in the Middle East and Africa between now and 2025. The automaker also confirmed it would launch OnStar in the region during the presentation, which will go live for GM Middle East customers on December 2nd. This will allow users to press the blue OnStar button in their vehicle for roadside or emergency assistance and also receive 4G LTE Wi Fi connectivity on the go thanks to its 4G LTE Hotspot technology.

WORLD ・ 10 HOURS AGO