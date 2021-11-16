ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK labor market 'resilient' despite end of salary program

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

The Bank of England is one step closer to raising interest rates next month, analysts said Tuesday after official figures showed that the end of the British government's salary support program for workers during the coronavirus pandemic has not yet led to the feared increase in unemployment.

The Office for National Statistics found that the number of people on payroll surged by 160,000, to 29.3 million, in October, the first full month after the program ended.

Earlier this month, the Bank of England held back from raising interest rates to curb soaring consumer prices amid concerns over the end of the salary program. Bank rate-setters said they would be closely monitoring upcoming unemployment figures before their next meeting on Dec. 16.

For much of the time the program was in place, the government paid 80% of the salaries of employees unable to work because of lockdown measures. At its peak, it helped support over 11 million people, but with many workers returning to their jobs after pandemic restrictions lifted, that fell to a little more than 1 million at the end of the program.

“Early indications are that the U.K.’s jobs market has remained resilient, with record vacancies and job moves, and withstood the withdrawal of emergency support well,” said Nye Cominetti, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation think tank.

The statistics agency cautioned, however, that it may take a few months to see the full impact of the end of the program because people who lost their jobs at the end of September could still be receiving redundancy pay.

In a separate assessment of the labor market, the statistics agency said the unemployment rate fell again to 4.3% between July and September from 4.5% between June and August. September's rate was the lowest since summer 2020, soon after the start of the shock of the pandemic.

Though that predates the end of the salary program, economists said the Bank of England is now one step nearer to raising its benchmark interest rate from a record low 0.1% at its next monetary policy meeting to combat inflation.

By then, the nine rate-setters will be armed with another set of labor market statistics that will include the official unemployment rate in October.

“If Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey was serious when he said he was looking at U.K. labor market data for clues as to whether to raise rates, then today’s unemployment data is giving him fewer excuses not to act with a modest rate increase next month,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK businesses hit by record cost inflation but continue growth

The UK’s private sector saw cost inflation hit another record high this month amid rising wage, fuel and energy costs for firms. It came as growth in the private sector dipped only marginally as companies reported a continued increase in consumer demand. The closely-followed IHS Markit CIPS Flash UK Composite...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Rates will ‘have to rise’ if jobs market rebound continues apace – MPC member

UK interest rates “will have to rise” if Britain’s jobs market remains buoyant, according to a Bank of England policymaker.Jonathan Haskel, one of nine members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said rate-setters would have to remain “vigilant” on rising wages and the wider jobs market as the UK faces the highest inflation for a decade.In a speech at the University of Glasgow’s Adam Smith Business School, he said that much of the current cost of living pressures were out of the Bank’s control, though they should only be temporary.But he stressed concerns that wage growth could exceed productivity...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Airlines demand simplification of Passenger Locator Form for travel

Airlines from Britain and beyond have demanded that the UK passenger locator form is simplified. The online form must be completed in the 48 hours before arriving in the UK. Many other countries require documents to be supplied, but no other European country has a form as complex as the UK’s. It is available only in English.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Business groups attack £1.65bn cut to ‘levelling up’ funding in north after Brexit

Business groups and local councils are protesting at a hidden £1.65bn post-Brexit cut to development funding in the north, in a fresh blow to Boris Johnson’s claims to be “levelling up” the country.South Yorkshire is poised to lose £900m and Tees Valley and Durham £750m over six years, the organisations are telling Michael Gove.The Red Wall areas, plus Lincolnshire, were in line to receive the cash because they have become relatively poorer since the last spending round which finished last year.The government pledged to match lost EU funding after Brexit – to “tackle inequality and deprivation”, it said – but...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Interest Rates#Inflation#Uk#The Bank Of England#British#The Resolution Foundation
ciodive.com

US tech salaries down slightly, but the market favors candidates

Average tech salaries dipped this year, down 1.1% in the U.S. compared to 2020, data from Hired shows. But salaries only tell part of the story about the technology job market, said Amy Pisano, Hired's Chief Revenue Officer. For starters, salaries are down largely because there's so much need for talent in the United States that tech firms are hiring more junior candidates. Tech salaries are up 6.2% globally, and American tech workers with more experience are seeing salaries decrease less, if at all.
ECONOMY
American Banker

Tight labor market is no excuse for keeping subpar employees

I’ve recently been sharing a story told to me by a 21-year-old front-line banker who is a close family friend. That story has brought chuckles, groans and acknowledgment from the bank leaders who hear it. This young man had a co-worker around his age who had been in his branch...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
CNBC

Retirees are ‘unretiring’ — and that’s good for the labor market

The "unretirement" rate, which measures those who switch from retirement to employment, has been accelerating, according to an analysis by Nick Bunker, an economist at Indeed. This is good news for the labor market, and speaks to improving public health and job-related factors like higher wages, according to economists. Early...
MARKETS
Fortune

Supply chain resiliency requires a strong labor force—and the Great Resignation isn’t helping

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. “This is a cyclical industry, but the situation right now is the most extreme it's ever been,” said Simon Segars, CEO of the semiconductor chip design specialist Arm Holdings, headquartered in Cambridge, England. “It takes months to build a wafer full of chips. So, placing an order and expecting it next week, that's just not going to happen."
ECONOMY
Inside Higher Ed

Scenes From a Labor Market

I heard both of these on Tuesday. The day started with a meeting of the advisory boards for our culinary and hospitality management programs. (They’re separate programs with separate boards, but they had a joint meeting this time.) I was talking with the owner of a local country club that employs some of our students and graduates.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Sterling advances as UK labor market is good, BoE to rise rates – MUFG

The pound has strengthened this morning following the release of the latest UK employment report. Strong employment data boosts the case for the Bank of England (BoE) to hike rates in December, however, economists at MUFG Bank expect the GBP to slow its gains as market expectations are too high.
ECONOMY
yourmoney.com

Employment on the up despite the end of furlough

However, the ONS noted that it’s possible that those made redundant at the end of the furlough scheme are still working out their notice period. But its research suggests that the number made redundant was likely to be a small share of those still on furlough at the end of September 2021.
PERSONAL FINANCE
stockxpo.com

Labor Market Has No Slack in Sight

Businesses were supposed to be having an easier time hiring workers by now. So much for that. The Labor Department’s monthly job opening and turnover report released Friday showed the labor market is unambiguously tight. There were 10.4 million job openings at the end of September, amounting to 1.4 jobs for each unemployed person seeking work. That was the highest the ratio has been in the 21-year history of the report. Another measure of tightness, the number of job openings to the number of people hired during the month, remained near a record high. Finally, people quit a record 4.4 million jobs in September, in many cases probably because they found better work elsewhere.
ECONOMY
rismedia.com

Year-End Outlook: Labor Could Spark ‘Transformational’ Changes

Editor’s Note: RISMedia’s Year-End Outlook series provides an in-depth analysis of the housing market’s leading indicators for economic health, and showcases expert insights on what’s to come in 2022. Dolly Parton might still be plugging away at a nine to five, and BTO might still catch the 8:15 train into...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

2 Companies Built to Thrive in a Tight Labor Market

Not everyone will fit in Coinbase's culture, but employees interested in building the future of crypto may see it as a great home. Costco has long been known as a great employer and that reputation has continued during the pandemic. Attracting employees isn't easy in the current environment, but the...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

'Can-do capitalism' is delivering less than it used to. Here are 3 reasons why

The good news is supposed to be that when the government gets out of the way “can-do capitalism” will have us roaring back to where we were before. That’s the prime minister’s newest slogan, and we had better hope for more. The unpleasant truth is that before the pandemic Australia’s economy was disturbingly and unusually weak. Can-do capitalism wasn’t doing what it should. Reserve Bank chief economist Luci Ellis put it this way a few days after Morrison talked about freeing the engines of the economy to do their work. In the decade or so leading up to the pandemic, there was a...
WORLD
The Independent

Ministers have ‘lost the message’ over Covid, advisers and scientists warn

Ministers in England have “lost the message” over Covid-19, scientific advisers and leading experts have warned – on the same day that the devolved nations strengthened their own strategies against the virus.While Northern Ireland reinforced its working-from-home guidance and the Scottish government admitted that the country was in a “precarious” position, scientists in England warned that Downing Street needed to take Covid “more seriously” as the country heads into winter.Experts believe that messaging has slipped around basic measures such as mask-wearing and avoiding crowded, unventilated spaces – policies that are being actively pushed by England’s closest neighbours.One member of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

349K+
Followers
135K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy