ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

CM Punk Explained Why He Channeled John Cena in AEW 'Full Gear' Match

By Jason Hall
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RQvgm_0cy8Y4c700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LwuUp_0cy8Y4c700
Photo: Taylor Hill

CM Punk used a familiar series of moves during his match against Eddie Kingston at All Elite Wrestling 's Full Gear pay-per-view event in Minneapolis last Saturday night.

Punk hit Kingston with multiple flying shoulder tackles, ducked a clothesline into a sit-out hip toss, and raised his open hand, an obvious nod to John Cena , who famously did the same series of moves throughout his wrestling career, known by many wrestling fans and critics as "the five moves of doom," signifying the near end of the match.

Punk -- who feuded with Cena during the height of his popularity with WWE in 2011 -- revealed that he did the series of moves because he found himself in a similar situation to the 15-time former world champion, with the usually popular Punk noticing that the majority of the crowd was supporting his opponent during his Full Gear match against Kingston.

“I have one boss when I’m in the ring, right? I often like to say I have no boss when I’m in the ring but the truth is (it’s) the people," Punk said during his post- Full Gear media scrum via Cageside Seats . "I listen to them. And sometimes I go with the flow and I let them take me places and sometimes, you know, regardless of the seven year gap, I’ve been doing this a minute. I know what I’m doing. For me, it’s fun just to f**k with people. That’s the whole juice for me, right? It’s getting reactions, it’s getting different reactions and getting to play with that.”

Cena was considered WWE's top 'babyface' -- or protagonist -- during the majority of his professional wrestling career, despite a large portion of the live audience choosing to boo him, specifically at the tie he was feuding with Punk.

Punk's signature match in WWE came when he -- a then-heel -- defeated Cena for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank , with the hometown Chicago crowd overwhelming cheering for him and booing Cena.

Cena had the wherewithal to change his style with the overwhelming reaction and use more rest holds, typically a tactic used by heels, to get more sympathetic reactions for his opponent during his Money in the Bank match against Punk in 2011.

Punk made his return to professional wrestling after a seven-year hiatus in August, debuting on AEW's Rampage program at the United Center in Chicago.

Punk defeated Kingston on Saturday to improve his AEW record to 6-0 since making his in-ring debut against Darby Allin at All Out in September, having also defeated Powerhouse Hobbs , Daniel Garcia , Matt Sydal, and Bobby Fish in televised matches on Rampage and Dynamite .

Here's What Ron Rivera Said About Facing His Former QB Cam Newton This Week

Why the Seahawks Should Trade Russell Wilson

Why the Cowboys Will Win the Super Bowl

Why the Seattle Seahawks Franchise Has Deteriorated

Clay Travis Calls Colin Kaepernick an 'Imbecile' After Netflix Special

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

AEW’s CM Punk pays tribute to a WWE Superstar

CM Punk is considered to be one of the biggest Superstars in the world of professional wrestling. Currently performing on All Elite Wrestling, Punk is popular for his time on WWE. In addition to being a professional wrestler, he is also an actor, professional mixed martial arts commentator and a retired mixed martial artist.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Recently Released WWE Star Already In Demand

On Thursday evening, WWE released 18 wrestlers in total, including Scarlett Bordeaux. Scarlett, who is engaged to Karrion Kross, was signed in November 2019 and had worked as his valet in NXT. She was rumored to join him on RAW, but that never happened. Bordeaux has a 30-day non-compete clause...
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: WWE Fan Attacks Seth Rollins During WWE Raw

Seth Rollins was jumped by a fan inside the Barclays Center during this week's Monday Night Raw. Rollins was originally scheduled to have a match against Finn Balor, but after cutting a promo about his Survivor Series victory "The Visionary" wound up brawling with the former NXT Champion. Rollins eventually got the better of the scrap and nailed Balor with two Curb Stomps before gloating on the entrance ramp. But as he turned around he was tackled by the fan, who was immediately swarmed by referees.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Taylor Hill
Person
Bobby Fish
Person
Eddie Kingston
Person
Matt Sydal
Person
Darby Allin
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
John Cena
Person
Colin Kaepernick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Bank
411mania.com

What Happened After WWE Raw Ended

A new report has some details on what happened after Raw went off the air. PWInsider reports that Kevin Owens came back out to attack Big E. and was joined by Austin Theory and Seth Rollins. Soon after, a host of other heels came out and Drew McIntyre led a...
WWE
ClutchPoints

Ronda Rousey’s net worth in 2021

Ronda Rousey is considered to be the trailblazer for women in mixed martial arts, specifically the UFC. She is also one of the greatest UFC fighters and is the first woman to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Let’s now take a look at Ronda Rousey’s net worth in 2021.
COMBAT SPORTS
ComicBook

WWE Superstar Fined $1 Million Dollars

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with a fantastic match between Charlotte Flair and Shotzi, and then it was time to address what happened during last week's episode. For those who don't remember, last week Brock Lesnar was pretty pissed to learn that he was indefinitely suspended for going off on a cameraman, and that's when he attacked Co-General Manager Adam Pearce. To say Pearce was angry would be an understatement, so that's why tonight he revealed that he would be adding to the suspension, fining Lesnar a whopping $1 million dollars to ensure this kind of thing never happens again.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Bad Left Hook

Crawford vs Porter full fight video highlights

Terence Crawford didn’t have it all his way against Shawn Porter, but finished in style yet again, dropping Porter twice in the 10th round to score another stoppage win when Porter’s father and trainer Kenny stopped the bout. Crawford (38-0, 29 KO) got a ton of trouble from the always-determined...
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Terence Crawford’s salty comment on Canelo Alvarez’s success

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford stressed that Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is at the peak of his career but his time will also come. Canelo Alvarez has had a big year and his recent win over Caleb Plant saw him making history once again. His fellow world champion Terence Crawford, on the other hand, spent almost the entire 2021 without an elite-level opponent to share the ring with.
COMBAT SPORTS
Pro Wrestling Torch

11/21 WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PPV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte, Reigns vs. Big E, Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown, Priest vs. Nakamura, RK-Bro vs. Usos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tonight after the PPV, join PWTorch columnist Greg Parks live reviewing WWE Survivor Series with live callers and emails. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES. •CALL: (515) 605-9345. •EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wnialivecast@gmail.com. •IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE,...
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: More Angles of WWE Fan Attacking Seth Rollins Inside the Barclays Center

Seth Rollins was on the receiving end of an attack by a WWE fan this week during the latest Monday Night Raw episode inside Brooklyn's Barclays Center. The fan tackled the former WWE Champion as he was making his way up the entrance ramp following a beatdown of Finn Balor. The tackle was shown on the broadcast before cameras quickly cut away, though more angles from fans taking videos show he was quickly swarmed by referees and security before being escorted away. You can see some of the different angles of the incident below.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Xavier Woods Discusses WWE Possibly Releasing Him

WWE has released a lot of talent and employees since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Xavier Woods is not worried about the day of him potentially getting a call to let him know he’s been let go. The reason for that is due to him building a brand outside of WWE such as his hosting gig on G4.
WWE
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

3K+
Followers
479
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy