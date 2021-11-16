ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 16 Arkansas faces off against Northern Iowa

By Automated Insights
Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

Northern Iowa (1-2) vs. No. 16 Arkansas (2-0) Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Arkansas hosts Northern Iowa in an early season matchup. Northern Iowa...

After Facing Kareem Reid, Razorbacks Must Now Take on AJ Green (of Northern Iowa)

The Arkansas basketball program looks to finish its 3-game home stand in Bud Walton Arena undefeated on Wednesday night against Northern Iowa. The Hogs took care of business in their first two games of the season against Mercer and Gardner-Webb. The same cannot be said for Northern Iowa. The Panthers suffered back-to-back home losses against Nicholls State and Vermont. Not the kind of start the program is used to after making the NCAA Tournament four times in the last 15 years and winning the Missouri Valley Conference title two years ago.
Live Reaction: Hogs hold off Northern Iowa

Join HawgSports basketball analyst Curtis Wilkerson from Bud Walton Arena as he breaks down Arkansas' 93-80 win over Northern Iowa on Wednesday. Watch above or listen below!. GET HAWGSPORTS FOR JUST $1!! Right now, you can sign up at HawgSports.com for just $1 the first month!! Or, sign up for a year at 30% off!! Get insider Razorback coverage from the No. 1 independent source on Arkansas sports and recruiting with interactive coverage from the best in the business. There is no promo code required for either offer, just HIT THIS LINK, and you'll get the deal!
